The Zoar Fall 2-Man Scramble originally scheduled for this coming Saturday, October 28th has been rescheduled for Saturday, November 4th due to weather concerns.

Starting times begin at 10:30 a.m.

Teams previously registered must re-confirm their entry, and new teams will be accepted into the field for the Nov 4th date.

To enter, email Brad Haynes or call the Zoar Golf Club pro shop at 330-874-4653.