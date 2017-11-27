

Crain’s Cleveland Business sports reporter Kevin Kleps cites a radio report by golf writer John Feinstein that Firestone Country Club might be the odd course out with the reshuffling of the 2018-2019 PGA Tour schedule.

Feinstein reported on his PGA Tour Radio show, A Good Walk Spoiled, that when the Tour changes its schedule around for the 2018-19 season, there might not be a Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone.

Feinstein said multiple sources have told him that because the PGA Tour wants the FedExCup Playoffs to end before Labor Day, there are several scheduling changes that must take place.

