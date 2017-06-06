UPDATE: 2017 CMG Player of the Year thru Sleepy 2-M BB

A strong start to the season has catapulted both Jason and Andrew Jendre to the top of the Cleveland Metroparks Player of the Year race in the regular and senior divisions after the first four events.

Finishing 2nd, T4 and T1 as a team, along with Jason’s T3 individual effort at the Shawnee Hills Stoke Play, has earned them 77 points and 49 points respectively. In fact, Jason has broken the record for POY points earned in the first four events.

With Brian Polick likely done for the season with his family’s move to Florida, Jason’s finish has put him in the lead by 6 points.

The tie for first place at the Sleepy Hollow BB has propelled Andrew Jendre into first place in the Senior Division, too.

The next points opportunity in the Series comes this Sunday at the Stroke Play Tournament at Seneca…

2017 CMG PLAYER OF THE YEAR STANDINGS: June 5th

1 Jason Jendre 77

2 Brian Polick 71

3 Andrew Jendre 49

4 Jack Garswood 41

5 Matt Paterini 36

6 Allen Freeman 33

7 Niko Anagnost 32

T8 Scott Saari 28

T8 Taylor Rising 28

T10 Dave Stover 24

T10 Ryan Stefanski 24

T12 Dan Predovic 20

T12 Joe Blackburn 20

T14 Paul LaGrotteria 18

T14 Ty Kovach 18

T14 David Trier 18

T14 Dean Cutlip 18

18 Paul Prince 16

T19 Tom Laubacher 15

T19 Larry Lahnan 15

T19 Shayne Bishop 15

T19 Mike Simpson 15

T19 Darren Phipps 15

T19 Scott Shenker 15

T19 Fred Miller 15

T26 Robert Schustrich 13

T26 Chris Okeson 13

T26 David Sotka 13

T29 Tim Boardman 12

T29 Jeff O’Brien 12

T29 Alan Fuente 12

T29 Greg Sowa 12

SENIOR DIVISION

1 Andrew Jendre 49

2 Allen Freeman 33

3 Scott Saari 28

4 David Stover 24

T5 Paul LaGrotteria 18

T5 David Trier 18

T5 Dean Cutlip 18

T8 Tom Laubacher 15

T8 Larry Lahnan 15

T8 Fred Miller 15