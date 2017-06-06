UPDATE: 2017 CMG Player of the Year thru Sleepy 2-M BB

A strong start to the season has catapulted both Jason and Andrew Jendre to the top of the Cleveland Metroparks Player of the Year race in the regular and senior divisions after the first four events.
Finishing 2nd, T4 and T1 as a team, along with Jason’s T3 individual effort at the Shawnee Hills Stoke Play, has earned them 77 points and 49 points respectively. In fact, Jason has broken the record for POY points earned in the first four events.
With Brian Polick likely done for the season with his family’s move to Florida, Jason’s finish has put him in the lead by 6 points.
The tie for first place at the Sleepy Hollow BB has propelled Andrew Jendre into first place in the Senior Division, too.
The next points opportunity in the Series comes this Sunday at the Stroke Play Tournament at Seneca…
2017 CMG PLAYER OF THE YEAR STANDINGS: June 5th
1 Jason Jendre 77
2 Brian Polick 71
3 Andrew Jendre 49
4 Jack Garswood 41
5 Matt Paterini 36
6 Allen Freeman 33
7 Niko Anagnost 32
T8 Scott Saari 28
T8 Taylor Rising 28
T10 Dave Stover 24
T10 Ryan Stefanski 24
T12 Dan Predovic 20
T12 Joe Blackburn 20
T14 Paul LaGrotteria 18
T14 Ty Kovach 18
T14 David Trier 18
T14 Dean Cutlip 18
18 Paul Prince 16
T19 Tom Laubacher 15
T19 Larry Lahnan 15
T19 Shayne Bishop 15
T19 Mike Simpson 15
T19 Darren Phipps 15
T19 Scott Shenker 15
T19 Fred Miller 15
T26 Robert Schustrich 13
T26 Chris Okeson 13
T26 David Sotka 13
T29 Tim Boardman 12
T29 Jeff O’Brien 12
T29 Alan Fuente 12
T29 Greg Sowa 12
SENIOR DIVISION
1 Andrew Jendre 49
2 Allen Freeman 33
3 Scott Saari 28
4 David Stover 24
T5 Paul LaGrotteria 18
T5 David Trier 18
T5 Dean Cutlip 18
T8 Tom Laubacher 15
T8 Larry Lahnan 15
T8 Fred Miller 15
No Comment