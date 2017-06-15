UPDATE: 2017 CMG Player of the Year Through Seneca

With a third place finish at the Seneca Stroke Play Tournament on Sunday, Jason Jendre extended his lead to 37 points in the 2017 Cleveland Metroparks Player of the Year points race.
With 109 points total, Jendre has a solid lead through the first five events. It will probably take very high finishes in both the Course Championships and the Greater Cleveland Amateur by the same player to overtake him heading into the Fall Event Series.
Matt Paterini has jumped into the number two position with 72 points after finishing in second at both stroke play events.
Steve Blackburn Jr., who lead for most the series last year, enters into the top ten tied for sixth with his victory at Seneca.
In the senior division, Andrew Jendre is holding his lead while Paul LaGrotteria has jumped into second place with his top ten finish at Seneca.
2017 CMG Player of the Year Points thru Seneca
1 Jason Jendre 109
2 Matt Paterini 72
3 Brian Polick 71
4 Andrew Jendre 49
5 Jack Garswood 41
T6 Steve Blackburn Jr. 40
T6 Paul LaGrotteria 40
8 Allen Freeman 33
T9 Niko Anagnost 32
T10 Scott Saari 28
T10 Taylor Rising 28
T12 Dave Stover 24
T12 Ryan Stefanski 24
T14 Bobby Harmon 22
T14 Rob Loomis 22
T14 Joshua Prok 22
T17 Dan Predovic 20
T17 Joe Blackburn 20
T19 Ty Kovach 18
T19 David Trier 18
T19 Dean Cutlip 18
22 Paul Prince 16
T23 Tom Laubacher 15
T23 Larry Lahnan 15
T23 Shayne Bishop 15
T23 Mike Simpson 15
T23 Darren Phipps 15
T23 Scott Shenker 15
T23 Fred Miller 15
T30 Robert Schustrich 13
T30 Chris Okeson 13
T30 David Sotka 13
SENIOR DIVISION
1 Andrew Jendre 49
2 Paul LaGrotteria 40
3 Allen Freeman 33
4 Scott Saari 28
5 David Stover 24
T6 David Trier 18
T6 Dean Cutlip 18
T8 Tom Lauderbacher 15
T8 Larry Lahnan 15
T8 Fred Miller 15
11 Ray McNiece 12
