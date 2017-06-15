UPDATE: 2017 CMG Player of the Year Through Seneca

With a third place finish at the Seneca Stroke Play Tournament on Sunday, Jason Jendre extended his lead to 37 points in the 2017 Cleveland Metroparks Player of the Year points race.

With 109 points total, Jendre has a solid lead through the first five events. It will probably take very high finishes in both the Course Championships and the Greater Cleveland Amateur by the same player to overtake him heading into the Fall Event Series.

Matt Paterini has jumped into the number two position with 72 points after finishing in second at both stroke play events.

Steve Blackburn Jr., who lead for most the series last year, enters into the top ten tied for sixth with his victory at Seneca.

In the senior division, Andrew Jendre is holding his lead while Paul LaGrotteria has jumped into second place with his top ten finish at Seneca.

2017 CMG Player of the Year Points thru Seneca

1 Jason Jendre 109

2 Matt Paterini 72

3 Brian Polick 71

4 Andrew Jendre 49

5 Jack Garswood 41

T6 Steve Blackburn Jr. 40

T6 Paul LaGrotteria 40

8 Allen Freeman 33

T9 Niko Anagnost 32

T10 Scott Saari 28

T10 Taylor Rising 28

T12 Dave Stover 24

T12 Ryan Stefanski 24

T14 Bobby Harmon 22

T14 Rob Loomis 22

T14 Joshua Prok 22

T17 Dan Predovic 20

T17 Joe Blackburn 20

T19 Ty Kovach 18

T19 David Trier 18

T19 Dean Cutlip 18

22 Paul Prince 16

T23 Tom Laubacher 15

T23 Larry Lahnan 15

T23 Shayne Bishop 15

T23 Mike Simpson 15

T23 Darren Phipps 15

T23 Scott Shenker 15

T23 Fred Miller 15

T30 Robert Schustrich 13

T30 Chris Okeson 13

T30 David Sotka 13

SENIOR DIVISION

1 Andrew Jendre 49

2 Paul LaGrotteria 40

3 Allen Freeman 33

4 Scott Saari 28

5 David Stover 24

T6 David Trier 18

T6 Dean Cutlip 18

T8 Tom Lauderbacher 15

T8 Larry Lahnan 15

T8 Fred Miller 15

11 Ray McNiece 12