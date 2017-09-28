UPDATE: 2017 CMG Player of the Year Through Big Met Fall 2-M

With only the Tour Championship yet to play in the race for the 2017 Cleveland Metroparks Golf Player of the Year, the final result has become more clear.
In the main division, the only four players that have a mathematical chance to win are Jason Jendre, Jack Garswood, Steve Blackburn Jr. and Ryan Stefanski.
Jendre still holds a 12 point lead over Garswood. Blackburn Jr. and Stefanski earned points at the Big Met 2-Player Scramble to tighten the four-player race.
This group of four is so far ahead of the rest of the field that they all are virtually assured of finishing in the top-4.
In the senior division, Andrew Jendre has now wrapped up the title. Allen Freeman has a strong hold on second place, with Paul LaGrotteria holding a 9 point lead over Scott Saari for third.
The CMG Tour Championship, to be played at Manakiki Golf Course on Saturday, October 14th, is open to all players who have earned POY points this year…
2017 CLEVELAND METROPARKS GOLF PLAYER OF THE YEAR STANDINGS
through the Big Met Fall 2-Player Scramble
MAIN DIVISION:
1 Jason Jendre 163
2 Jack Garswood 155
3 Steve Blackburn Jr. 150
4 Ryan Stefanski 142
5 Andrew Jendre 115
6 A.J. Borisa 95
7 Matt Paterini 72
8 Brian Polick 71
9 Paul LaGrotteria 59
10 David Sotka 58
11 Andy Grayson 56
T12 Jimmy Wild 55
T12 Andrew Bailey 55
T12 Niko Anagnost 55
T15 Matthew McAdoo 50
T15 Chris Okeson 50
17 Tim Moore 48
18 Scott Saari 47
19 Thomas Wittacker 45
20 Allen Freeman 44
21 Justin Roth 43
T22 Robert Schustrich 42
T22 Howard Clendenin 42
T22 Charlies Milo 42
T25 Tobias Drake 41
T25 Joe Puch 41
T25 Doug Barber 41
28 Phil Latsko 37
29 Patrick Schultz 35
30 Phil Bojc 33
SENIOR DIVISION:
1 Andrew Jendre 131
2 Allen Freeman 90
3 Paul LaGrotteria 68
4 Scott Saari 59
T5 Mark Foss 49
T5 Steve Blackburn Sr. 49
7 Jim Hercheck 40
T8 David Trier 38
T8 Dean Cutlip 38
10 Larry Lahnan 35
T11 David Peck 30
T11 Cary Slabaugh 30
T11 Marc Pogachar 30
14 Fred Miller 27
15 David Stover 24
16 Steve Bedell 21
T17 Phillip Jendre 16
T17 Tom Skidmore 16
19 Tom Lauderbacher 15
T20 Ray McNiece 12
T20 Mike Beres 12
T20 George Allen 12
