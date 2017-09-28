UPDATE: 2017 CMG Player of the Year Through Big Met Fall 2-M

With only the Tour Championship yet to play in the race for the 2017 Cleveland Metroparks Golf Player of the Year, the final result has become more clear.

In the main division, the only four players that have a mathematical chance to win are Jason Jendre, Jack Garswood, Steve Blackburn Jr. and Ryan Stefanski.

Jendre still holds a 12 point lead over Garswood. Blackburn Jr. and Stefanski earned points at the Big Met 2-Player Scramble to tighten the four-player race.

This group of four is so far ahead of the rest of the field that they all are virtually assured of finishing in the top-4.

In the senior division, Andrew Jendre has now wrapped up the title. Allen Freeman has a strong hold on second place, with Paul LaGrotteria holding a 9 point lead over Scott Saari for third.

The CMG Tour Championship, to be played at Manakiki Golf Course on Saturday, October 14th, is open to all players who have earned POY points this year…

2017 CLEVELAND METROPARKS GOLF PLAYER OF THE YEAR STANDINGS

through the Big Met Fall 2-Player Scramble

MAIN DIVISION:

1 Jason Jendre 163

2 Jack Garswood 155

3 Steve Blackburn Jr. 150

4 Ryan Stefanski 142

5 Andrew Jendre 115

6 A.J. Borisa 95

7 Matt Paterini 72

8 Brian Polick 71

9 Paul LaGrotteria 59

10 David Sotka 58

11 Andy Grayson 56

T12 Jimmy Wild 55

T12 Andrew Bailey 55

T12 Niko Anagnost 55

T15 Matthew McAdoo 50

T15 Chris Okeson 50

17 Tim Moore 48

18 Scott Saari 47

19 Thomas Wittacker 45

20 Allen Freeman 44

21 Justin Roth 43

T22 Robert Schustrich 42

T22 Howard Clendenin 42

T22 Charlies Milo 42

T25 Tobias Drake 41

T25 Joe Puch 41

T25 Doug Barber 41

28 Phil Latsko 37

29 Patrick Schultz 35

30 Phil Bojc 33

SENIOR DIVISION:

1 Andrew Jendre 131

2 Allen Freeman 90

3 Paul LaGrotteria 68

4 Scott Saari 59

T5 Mark Foss 49

T5 Steve Blackburn Sr. 49

7 Jim Hercheck 40

T8 David Trier 38

T8 Dean Cutlip 38

10 Larry Lahnan 35

T11 David Peck 30

T11 Cary Slabaugh 30

T11 Marc Pogachar 30

14 Fred Miller 27

15 David Stover 24

16 Steve Bedell 21

T17 Phillip Jendre 16

T17 Tom Skidmore 16

19 Tom Lauderbacher 15

T20 Ray McNiece 12

T20 Mike Beres 12

T20 George Allen 12