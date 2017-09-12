UPDATE: 2017 CMG Player of the Year Standings Thru Barbour

The top six players in the Cleveland Metroparks Golf Player of the Year race all earned points this weekend at the Barbour Cup at Sleepy Hollow. No places changed, but the race for the top spot got a little tighter.
A T4 finish for Jason Jendre at the Barbour Cup kept him in the lead, but the next three players behind him all earned more points at the event and closed the gap. Jendre’s lead is now just eight points over Jack Garswood. Steve Blackburn Jr. trails by 24 and Ryan Stefanski by 32.
On the senior side, Andrew Jendre now has a comfortable 44-point lead over Allen Freeman.
The top 10 players in the regular division will split a projected pot of over $1,100 in Cleveland Metroparks gifts cards that are not restricted to merchandise only. The top 3 Seniors will split just under $300.
The final two events before the Player of the Year is determined are the 2-Player Scramble at Big Met on September 23, and the Tour Championship at Manakiki on October 14th. The Tour Championship is open to anyone who has earned POY points in 2017.
2017 CMG Player of the Year Standings Thru the Barbour Cup
1 Jason Jendre 163
2 Jack Garswood 155
3 Steve Blackburn Jr. 139
4 Ryan Stefanski 131
5 Andrew Jendre 115
6 A.J. Borisa 95
7 Matt Paterini 72
8 Brian Polick 71
9 David Sotka 58
T10 Andy Grayson 56
T10 Paul LaGrotteria 56
T12 Jimmy Wild 55
T12 Andrew Bailey 55
T14 Matthew McAdoo 50
T14 Chris Okeson 50
T16 Thomas Wittacker 45
T16 Tim Moore 45
18 Scott Saari 44
19 Justin Roth 43
T20 Robert Schustrich 42
T20 Howard Clendenin 42
T20 Charlies Milo 42
T23 Tobias Drake 41
T23 Joe Puch 41
T23 Allen Freeman 41
26 Niko Anagnost 39
27 Phil Latsko 37
28 Patrick Schultz 35
29 Phil Bojc 33
30 Eric Wonkovich 32
SENIOR DIVISION:
Andrew Jendre 131
Allen Freeman 87
Paul LaGrotteria 65
Scott Saari 56
Mark Foss 49
Jim Hercheck 40
David Trier 38
Dean Cutlip 38
Larry Lahnan 35
Steve Blackburn Sr. 33
David Peck 30
Cary Slabaugh 30
Marc Pogachar 30
Fred Miller 27
David Stover 24
Steve Bedell 21
Phillip Jendre 16
Tom Skidmore 16
Tom Lauderbacher 15
Ray McNiece 12
Mike Beres 12
George Allen 12
