UPDATE: 2017 CMG Player of the Year Standings Thru Barbour

The top six players in the Cleveland Metroparks Golf Player of the Year race all earned points this weekend at the Barbour Cup at Sleepy Hollow. No places changed, but the race for the top spot got a little tighter.

A T4 finish for Jason Jendre at the Barbour Cup kept him in the lead, but the next three players behind him all earned more points at the event and closed the gap. Jendre’s lead is now just eight points over Jack Garswood. Steve Blackburn Jr. trails by 24 and Ryan Stefanski by 32.

On the senior side, Andrew Jendre now has a comfortable 44-point lead over Allen Freeman.

The top 10 players in the regular division will split a projected pot of over $1,100 in Cleveland Metroparks gifts cards that are not restricted to merchandise only. The top 3 Seniors will split just under $300.

The final two events before the Player of the Year is determined are the 2-Player Scramble at Big Met on September 23, and the Tour Championship at Manakiki on October 14th. The Tour Championship is open to anyone who has earned POY points in 2017.

2017 CMG Player of the Year Standings Thru the Barbour Cup

1 Jason Jendre 163

2 Jack Garswood 155

3 Steve Blackburn Jr. 139

4 Ryan Stefanski 131

5 Andrew Jendre 115

6 A.J. Borisa 95

7 Matt Paterini 72

8 Brian Polick 71

9 David Sotka 58

T10 Andy Grayson 56

T10 Paul LaGrotteria 56

T12 Jimmy Wild 55

T12 Andrew Bailey 55

T14 Matthew McAdoo 50

T14 Chris Okeson 50

T16 Thomas Wittacker 45

T16 Tim Moore 45

18 Scott Saari 44

19 Justin Roth 43

T20 Robert Schustrich 42

T20 Howard Clendenin 42

T20 Charlies Milo 42

T23 Tobias Drake 41

T23 Joe Puch 41

T23 Allen Freeman 41

26 Niko Anagnost 39

27 Phil Latsko 37

28 Patrick Schultz 35

29 Phil Bojc 33

30 Eric Wonkovich 32

SENIOR DIVISION:

Andrew Jendre 131

Allen Freeman 87

Paul LaGrotteria 65

Scott Saari 56

Mark Foss 49

Jim Hercheck 40

David Trier 38

Dean Cutlip 38

Larry Lahnan 35

Steve Blackburn Sr. 33

David Peck 30

Cary Slabaugh 30

Marc Pogachar 30

Fred Miller 27

David Stover 24

Steve Bedell 21

Phillip Jendre 16

Tom Skidmore 16

Tom Lauderbacher 15

Ray McNiece 12

Mike Beres 12

George Allen 12