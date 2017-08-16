UPDATE: 2017 CMG Player of the Year Standings – Cleveland Am

Not finishing in the Top 10 at the Greater Cleveland Amateur Championship didn’t move Jason Jendre from his lead in the 2017 Cleveland Metroparks Player of the Year race.
But that lead has narrowed to 27 points as Ryan Stefanski jumped up from seventh to second position with his T-2 finish in the season’s big event.
There are four events remaining in 2017 to earn CMG Player of the Year points:
Shawnee Hills Stroke Play, August 26
Sleepy Hollow Bill Barbour Cup, September 10
Big Met 2-Player Scramble, September 23
Tour Championship at Manakiki, October 14
The Tour Championship is open to all players who have earned any Player of the Points in 2017, so the final event could decide the yearlong finish positions…
CMG Player of the Year Standings Through Cleveland Am
1 Jason Jendre 138
2 Ryan Stefanski 111
3 Jack Garswood 101
4 Steve Blackburn Jr. 81
5 Andrew Jendre 78
6 A.J. Borisa 75
7 Matt Paterini 72
8 Brian Polick 71
9 David Sotka 58
10 Andy Grayson 56
T11 Jimmy Wild 55
T11 Andrew Bailey 55
T13 Matthew McAdoo 50
T13 Chris Okeson 50
15 Thomas Wittacker 45
16 Justin Roth 43
T17 Robert Schustrich 42
T17 Howard Clendenin 42
T17 Charlies Milo 42
T20 Tobias Drake 41
T20 Joe Puch 41
22 Paul LaGrotteria 40
23 Niko Anagnost 39
24 Phil Latsko 37
25 Patrick Schultz 35
T26 Allen Freeman 33
T26 Phil Bojc 33
T28 Ben Meola 29
T28 Mike Cawley 29
T28 Mark Foss 29
T28 Jim Schaefer 29
T28 George Smilitins 29
SENIOR DIVISION POY STANDINGS:
1 Andrew Jendre 94
2 Allen Freeman 79
T3 Paul LaGrotteria 49
T3 Mark Foss 49
T5 Scott Saari 40
T5 Jim Hercheck 40
T7 David Trier 34
T7 Dean Cutlip 34
9 Steve Blackburn Sr. 32
T10 David Peck 30
T10 Cary Slabaugh 30
T10 Marc Pogachar 30
T13 Larry Lahnan 27
T13 Fred Miller 27
15 David Stover 24
16 Steve Bedell 21
T17 Phillip Jendre 16
T17 Tom Skidmore 16
19 Tom Lauderbacher 15
T20 Ray McNiece 12
T20 Mike Beres 12
T20 George Allen 12
