UPDATE: 2017 CMG Player of the Year Standings – Cleveland Am

Not finishing in the Top 10 at the Greater Cleveland Amateur Championship didn’t move Jason Jendre from his lead in the 2017 Cleveland Metroparks Player of the Year race.

But that lead has narrowed to 27 points as Ryan Stefanski jumped up from seventh to second position with his T-2 finish in the season’s big event.

There are four events remaining in 2017 to earn CMG Player of the Year points:

Shawnee Hills Stroke Play, August 26

Sleepy Hollow Bill Barbour Cup, September 10

Big Met 2-Player Scramble, September 23

Tour Championship at Manakiki, October 14

The Tour Championship is open to all players who have earned any Player of the Points in 2017, so the final event could decide the yearlong finish positions…

CMG Player of the Year Standings Through Cleveland Am

1 Jason Jendre 138

2 Ryan Stefanski 111

3 Jack Garswood 101

4 Steve Blackburn Jr. 81

5 Andrew Jendre 78

6 A.J. Borisa 75

7 Matt Paterini 72

8 Brian Polick 71

9 David Sotka 58

10 Andy Grayson 56

T11 Jimmy Wild 55

T11 Andrew Bailey 55

T13 Matthew McAdoo 50

T13 Chris Okeson 50

15 Thomas Wittacker 45

16 Justin Roth 43

T17 Robert Schustrich 42

T17 Howard Clendenin 42

T17 Charlies Milo 42

T20 Tobias Drake 41

T20 Joe Puch 41

22 Paul LaGrotteria 40

23 Niko Anagnost 39

24 Phil Latsko 37

25 Patrick Schultz 35

T26 Allen Freeman 33

T26 Phil Bojc 33

T28 Ben Meola 29

T28 Mike Cawley 29

T28 Mark Foss 29

T28 Jim Schaefer 29

T28 George Smilitins 29

SENIOR DIVISION POY STANDINGS:

1 Andrew Jendre 94

2 Allen Freeman 79

T3 Paul LaGrotteria 49

T3 Mark Foss 49

T5 Scott Saari 40

T5 Jim Hercheck 40

T7 David Trier 34

T7 Dean Cutlip 34

9 Steve Blackburn Sr. 32

T10 David Peck 30

T10 Cary Slabaugh 30

T10 Marc Pogachar 30

T13 Larry Lahnan 27

T13 Fred Miller 27

15 David Stover 24

16 Steve Bedell 21

T17 Phillip Jendre 16

T17 Tom Skidmore 16

19 Tom Lauderbacher 15

T20 Ray McNiece 12

T20 Mike Beres 12

T20 George Allen 12