UPDATE: 2017 CMG Player of the Year Senior Standings

Andrew Jendre‘s tie for second place at the Sleepy Hollow Senior Scramble last Saturday extended his lead in the Senior Division of the Cleveland Metroparks Player of the Year points race.

His 16 points earned along with his partner Phil Jendre extended his lead to 16 points over Paul LaGrotteria and Allen Freeman.

The next Senior points event will be the Senior Greater Cleveland Amateur Championship at Big Met on July 19 & 20.

CMG Senior Player of the Year Points Standings

through the Sleepy Hollow Senior Scramble Classic, June 17th

1 Andrew Jendre 65

T2 Paul LaGrotteria 49

T2 Allen Freeman 49

T4 David Trier 34

T4 Dean Cutlip 34

6 Scott Saari 28

T7 Larry Lahnan 27

T7 Fred Miller 27

9 David Stover 24

T10 Mark Foss 20

T10 Steve Blackburn Sr. 20

T12 Phillip Jendre 16

T12 Tom Skidmore 16

14 Tom Lauderbacher 15

15 Ray McNiece 12

T16 Art Gula 9

T16 Frank Livak 9

T16 Steve Bedell 9

T19 Randy Crider 4

T19 Tim Heavner 4

T19 Barry Jirousek 4

T19 John Kocin 4

T19 Mark Thomas 4

T19 Raul Mendoza 4