UPDATE: 2017 CMG Player of the Year Points thru Shawnee

Jason Jendre‘s lead has tighten a bit after the Shawnee Hills Stroke Play last Saturday, and now there are a couple of players within striking distance.
Steve Blackburn Jr. and Jack Garswood finished 1-2 to pull them closer to Jendre. Jendre’s lead is now just 13 points ahead of Garswood and 29 points ahead of Blackburn.
Current point standings have Jendre with 150. Garswood with 137 and Blackburn Jr. with 121.
On the senior side Andrew Jendre’s T4 at Shawnee help him increase his lead to 39 points and put him in 5th place in the regular division.
Next up is the Bill Barbour Cup on September 10th at Sleepy Hollow, a 2-Man Scramble / Better-Ball / Alternate Shot event.
2017 Cleveland Metroparks Golf Player of the Year Points
Through the Shawnee Hills Fall Stroke Play:
CHAMPIONSHIP DIVISION:
1 Jason Jendre 150
2 Jack Garswood 137
3 Steve Blackburn Jr. 121
4 Ryan Stefanski 111
5 Andrew Jendre 102
6 A.J. Borisa 75
7 Matt Paterini 72
8 Brian Polick 71
9 David Sotka 58
10 Andy Grayson 56
T11 Jimmy Wild 55
T11 Andrew Bailey 55
T13 Matthew McAdoo 50
T13 Chris Okeson 50
15 Thomas Wittacker 45
16 Justin Roth 43
T17 Robert Schustrich 42
T17 Howard Clendenin 42
T17 Charlies Milo 42
T20 Tobias Drake 41
T20 Joe Puch 41
22 Paul LaGrotteria 40
23 Niko Anagnost 39
24 Phil Latsko 37
25 Patrick Schultz 35
T26 Allen Freeman 33
T26 Phil Bojc 33
T28 Eric Wonkovich 32
T28 Tim Moore 32
T30 Ben Meola 29
T30 Mike Cawley 29
T30 Mark Foss 29
T30 Jim Schaefer 29
T30 George Smilitins 29
SENIOR DIVISION:
1 Andrew Jendre 118
2 Allen Freeman 79
T3 Paul LaGrotteria 49
T3 Mark Foss 49
T5 Scott Saari 40
T5 Jim Hercheck 40
T7 David Trier 34
T7 Dean Cutlip 34
9 Steve Blackburn Sr. 32
T10 David Peck 30
T10 Cary Slabaugh 30
T10 Marc Pogachar 30
T13 Larry Lahnan 27
T13 Fred Miller 27
15 David Stover 24
16 Steve Bedell 21
T17 Phillip Jendre 16
T17 Tom Skidmore 16
19 Tom Lauderbacher 15
T20 Ray McNiece 12
T20 Mike Beres 12
T20 George Allen 12
