UPDATE: 2017 CMG Player of the Year Points thru Shawnee

Jason Jendre‘s lead has tighten a bit after the Shawnee Hills Stroke Play last Saturday, and now there are a couple of players within striking distance.

Steve Blackburn Jr. and Jack Garswood finished 1-2 to pull them closer to Jendre. Jendre’s lead is now just 13 points ahead of Garswood and 29 points ahead of Blackburn.

Current point standings have Jendre with 150. Garswood with 137 and Blackburn Jr. with 121.

On the senior side Andrew Jendre’s T4 at Shawnee help him increase his lead to 39 points and put him in 5th place in the regular division.

Next up is the Bill Barbour Cup on September 10th at Sleepy Hollow, a 2-Man Scramble / Better-Ball / Alternate Shot event.

2017 Cleveland Metroparks Golf Player of the Year Points

Through the Shawnee Hills Fall Stroke Play:

CHAMPIONSHIP DIVISION:

1 Jason Jendre 150

2 Jack Garswood 137

3 Steve Blackburn Jr. 121

4 Ryan Stefanski 111

5 Andrew Jendre 102

6 A.J. Borisa 75

7 Matt Paterini 72

8 Brian Polick 71

9 David Sotka 58

10 Andy Grayson 56

T11 Jimmy Wild 55

T11 Andrew Bailey 55

T13 Matthew McAdoo 50

T13 Chris Okeson 50

15 Thomas Wittacker 45

16 Justin Roth 43

T17 Robert Schustrich 42

T17 Howard Clendenin 42

T17 Charlies Milo 42

T20 Tobias Drake 41

T20 Joe Puch 41

22 Paul LaGrotteria 40

23 Niko Anagnost 39

24 Phil Latsko 37

25 Patrick Schultz 35

T26 Allen Freeman 33

T26 Phil Bojc 33

T28 Eric Wonkovich 32

T28 Tim Moore 32

T30 Ben Meola 29

T30 Mike Cawley 29

T30 Mark Foss 29

T30 Jim Schaefer 29

T30 George Smilitins 29



SENIOR DIVISION:

1 Andrew Jendre 118

2 Allen Freeman 79

T3 Paul LaGrotteria 49

T3 Mark Foss 49

T5 Scott Saari 40

T5 Jim Hercheck 40

T7 David Trier 34

T7 Dean Cutlip 34

9 Steve Blackburn Sr. 32

T10 David Peck 30

T10 Cary Slabaugh 30

T10 Marc Pogachar 30

T13 Larry Lahnan 27

T13 Fred Miller 27

15 David Stover 24

16 Steve Bedell 21

T17 Phillip Jendre 16

T17 Tom Skidmore 16

19 Tom Lauderbacher 15

T20 Ray McNiece 12

T20 Mike Beres 12

T20 George Allen 12