“There isn’t much that can survive six-and-a-half decades without doing something right.

Just take the Tigertown Open, which will tee off its 66th tournament on July 21 at The Elms Country Club. The area event, which has traditionally been dubbed “Ohio’s richest one-day professional golf tournament” has experienced plenty of success over the years. It has seen a lot of really good players partake in it, too.

Recently, though, it seems as if some of the area’s homegrown talent is doing everything it can to make the Tigertown proud, while introducing the event to new, interested players.

“It’s been really exciting,” Elms Country Club proprietor Tony Mastrianni (left) said. “We have Tyler Light, who has played in the tournament and the pro-am, making the cut at the U.S. Open. Then, you have Richie Schembechler, who played in the U.S. Open the year before, that has won Tigertown before. Justin Lower has won Tigertown and he’s playing a pretty regular schedule with the PGA and Web.com Tour. Our level of players is probably better than it has ever been.”



