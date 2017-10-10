Team Confirmations Required by Thursday: Boulder Creek 5-M Scramble

TO ALL TEAM CAPTAINS:

The Boulder Creek 5-Man Scramble presented by Northeast Ohio Golf will be played this coming Sunday, Oct 15th in two waves of starting times: 8:30a – 10:20a and 12:40p – 1:50p.

We currently have 40 teams registered and 12 more on the waiting list.

So to make sure we have a full field Sunday, please EMAIL US CONFIRMING YOUR TEAM’S ATTENDANCE before Thursday, Oct 12 at Noon.

Also, if you have a preference as to morning or afternoon wave, please note that in your email.

We will begin contacting waiting list teams Thursday afternoon should any team not confirm.

Starting times will be posted to NEOHgolf.com by Friday at 10 a.m., along with a posting of the full rules sheet.

Players should warm-up when they first arrive at Boulder Creek; range balls are included with entry. The check-in table will be set up between the 1st and 10th tees near the putting green. Teams must have all 5 players at the check-in table at least 30 minutes before their starting time to pay the entry fees and have their team picture taken.

Recruiting efforts for a volunteer scorer with each group fell short, so instead we will have several roving observers / rangers in carts on event day to watch teams play. In addition, we call upon each team captain to ensure the full integrity of their team’s score.

The golf course has fully recovered beautifully from the end-of-September aeration and it is in great shape. The greens will be double-cut and rolled on Sunday. Temps are expected to be in the mid-70s. So a highly competitive tournament is expected!

REMEMBER, REPLY TO THIS MESSAGE BY THURS, OCT 12 AT NOON TO RECONFIRM YOUR TEAM’S ENTRY IN THE BOULDER CREEK 5-MAN SCRAMBLE!

—

Allen Freeman

Northeast Ohio Golf

http://NEOHgolf.com

golf@neohgolf.com

216-577-8756

*