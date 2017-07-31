Of course, golfers in Northeast Ohio love the summer months: the weather is spectacular and the region is blessed with some of the nation’s best courses.

But the reality is that the golf season can be relatively short in Greater Cleveland.

When the leaves fall, the temperature drops, and the grass disappears under a blanket of snow, golfers begin counting down the days until spring. But with some advanced planning now, the arrival of winter doesn’t have to bring an end to golf practice!

At-home indoor golf setups have grown in popularity, giving golf athletes the opportunity to work on their game during the off-season. And unlike the artificial grass of decades past, modern synthetic golf turf closely resembles natural grass in both look and feel. So those who opt to install a putting green system in their homes can practice year round.

Having installed countless custom OUTDOOR putting greens for golfers throughout the area, SYNLawn of Northeast Ohio is an excellent resource for those interested in having their very own INDOOR basement, garage, or entertainment room golf green!

Since Ohio weather is notoriously unpredictable, having a custom putting green installed at home means never have to go months without practice. It’s a great way to stay flexible and fit, have some golf fun with family and friends — and it’s an interesting conversation piece for your home.



SPECIAL OFFER FOR NORTHEAST OHIO GOLF READERS: Get a custom putting green quote from SYNLawn of NEO by October 1st and we’ll take 15% off the job! Plus take advantage of our 12 month, no interest financing option!



The putting green systems available from SYNLawn of Northeast Ohio give golfers the opportunity to work on their short game all year. Though SYNLawn’s golf turf is made from manufactured materials, it offers a clean, even playing field that mimics the appearance and texture of professional courses.

SYNLawn has created its turf practice products with help from some of golf’s biggest names:

– SYNLawn has partnered with Dave Pelz, a world-renowned author, teacher, and golf researcher. With his assistance, SYNLawn has been able to create a line of golf products that allow athletes to practice pitching, chipping, putting, and even hitting out of a bunker. This includes indoor and outdoor golf applications.

– Hall of Famer Tom Watson knows a thing or two about tournament golf preparation, and he practices at his custom installed SYNLawn Golf practice facility featuring the Dave Pelz ShotStopper system, the only one of its kind. Whether chipping, pitching, hitting out of a bunker or putting, it all starts with a custom installed SYNLawn green.

Interested in learning more about the golf turf from SYNLawn of Northeast Ohio? For installations outdoors or indoors, start with the information posted at www.synlawnneohio.com.

While SYNLawn constructs many custom putting greens in residential locations, a variety of other surfaces are also available for club and commercial applications, too.

So if you are thinking about a putting green system for yourself, your family, or your business, contact SYNLawn of Northeast Ohio today using the information below. And remember, you can save 15% if you get a quote before October 1st!

SYNLawn of Northeast Ohio

4855 Hills & Dales Rd NW

Canton, Ohio 44708

Phone: 330.639.1564

Website: www.synlawnneohio.com

Email: awilkins@synlawn.com