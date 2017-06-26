Sunbelt Tour Cleveland Senior Open Heads to Madison

The Sunbelt Tour’s 2nd Annual Cleveland Senior Open will be played at a new home in 2017: Madison Country Club on August 8-10.

The tournament is one of 14 events on the 2017 schedule of the Sunbelt Senior Professional Golf Tour which is headquartered in Myrtle Beach, SC. The Tour is in its 22nd year and has paid over $5 million in purses. Carolinas’ Section PGA Life Member Don Barnes is the Founder / Commissioner of the Tour.

Many senior professionals have gotten their start on the Sunbelt Tour, and it has also attracted additional players who have had significant success on the PGA Tour, Champions Tour, Web.com Tour, and the European Senior Tour. Three winners of the Senior Open Championship have played on the Sunbelt Tour: Pete Oakley, Marco Dawson, and Paul Broadhurst.

The Cleveland Senior Open is a prelude to the Seneca Cup in Niagara Falls, NY with its $80,000 purse, so a large contingent of quality players is expected in Cleveland. Former PGA Tour members Tommy Tolles, Kenny Knox, Ken Green, Laurie Hammer, and Kent Jones have all played this year. Kevin Johnson, Tim Conley, and Rob McKelvey are all multiple winners on the Web.com Tour who have played significantly.

Others who appear on the Sunbelt Tour lifetime money list includes Danny Edwards, Rod Spittle, Gary Hallberg, Blaine McCallister, Barry Lane, Fred Wadsworth, Rex Caldwell, and Clark Dennis.

A pro-am event is scheduled for August 8. For entry details, contact Kevin Leymaster at Madison CC for information: (440) 428-2888.