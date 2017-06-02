NEOH Stroke Play Series

STARTING TIMES: NEOHgolf.com Stroke Play #9

Northeast Ohio Golf Stroke Play Series

NEOHgolf.comGROUPINGS AND STARTING TIMES:
NEOHgolf.com Stroke Play #9
Ironwood Golf Course, Hinckley
Sunday, June 4th, 2017

Players not yet registered can still enter the event in person; simply check in prior to noon at Ironwood on Sunday and you will be assigned to a group.

12:00
Fred Miller
Allen Freeman
Aaron Crewse

12:10
Dan Predovic
Rob Loomis
Paul Lagrotteria

12:20
Dan Terry
Kyle Jacob
Ryan Hostetler

12:30
Tyler Watkins
Eric Wonkovich
Zack Koinis

12:40
Eric Cohen
Joe Ribelli
Jeff Dean

12:50
Mark Borlin
Mark Schneider
Brian Huntley

