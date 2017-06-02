GROUPINGS AND STARTING TIMES:

NEOHgolf.com Stroke Play #9

Ironwood Golf Course, Hinckley

Sunday, June 4th, 2017

Players not yet registered can still enter the event in person; simply check in prior to noon at Ironwood on Sunday and you will be assigned to a group.

12:00

Fred Miller

Allen Freeman

Aaron Crewse

12:10

Dan Predovic

Rob Loomis

Paul Lagrotteria

12:20

Dan Terry

Kyle Jacob

Ryan Hostetler

12:30

Tyler Watkins

Eric Wonkovich

Zack Koinis

12:40

Eric Cohen

Joe Ribelli

Jeff Dean

12:50

Mark Borlin

Mark Schneider

Brian Huntley