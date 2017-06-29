STARTING TIMES: Stroke Play #10 Good Park

NEOH Stroke Play Series

GROUPINGS AND STARTING TIMES:
Good Park Golf Course, Akron
Saturday, July 1, 2017

Players not yet entered who wish to play should email NEOHgolf.com to request one of the remaining open starting times.

10:00a
Dean Cutlip
Doug Fleming
Larry Lahnan
Rob Schustrich

10:10
Mark Thomas
Aaron Crewse
Bob Henighan
Fred Miller

10:20
Mark Schneider
Bryan Roth
Joe Ribelli

10:30
Scott Balson
Matt Roth
John Toth

10:40
Zach Drukenbrod
Steve Bragg
Brian Beebe
Andy Grayson

10:50
Drew Lyon
John Schnur
Bill Mooney
Chris Okeson

11:00
Ty Kovach
Russ Rybka
Tom Ream
Raul Mendoza

11:10
Dan Marr
Mike Simpson
Dave Trier
Howard Clendenin

