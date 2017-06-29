STARTING TIMES: Stroke Play #10 Good Park

GROUPINGS AND STARTING TIMES:

NEOHgolf.com Stroke Play #10

Good Park Golf Course, Akron

Saturday, July 1, 2017

Players not yet entered who wish to play should email NEOHgolf.com to request one of the remaining open starting times.

10:00a

Dean Cutlip

Doug Fleming

Larry Lahnan

Rob Schustrich

10:10

Mark Thomas

Aaron Crewse

Bob Henighan

Fred Miller

10:20

Mark Schneider

Bryan Roth

Joe Ribelli

10:30

Scott Balson

Matt Roth

John Toth

10:40

Zach Drukenbrod

Steve Bragg

Brian Beebe

Andy Grayson

10:50

Drew Lyon

John Schnur

Bill Mooney

Chris Okeson

11:00

Ty Kovach

Russ Rybka

Tom Ream

Raul Mendoza

11:10

Dan Marr

Mike Simpson

Dave Trier

Howard Clendenin