GROUPINGS AND STARTING TIMES:

2017 NEOHgolf.com Stroke Play #11

The Elms Country Club of Massillon

Sunday, July 9, 2017

Players not yet registered who wish to play should email golf@neohgolf.com requesting a starting time asap.

12:00 Noon

David Trier

Ty Kovach

Fred Miller

Aaron Crewse

12:10

Mark Thomas

Raul Mendoza

Larry Lahnan

Mark Borlin

12:20

Kyle Jacob

Caine Bricker

Jeff Deal

Josh Prok

12:30

Andrew Murray

Mathew Dudley

Rob Loomis

Drew Lyon

12:40

Yanni Velios

Josh Widner

Mitch Levengood

Rob Schustrich

12:50





PAYOUT BASED ON # PLAYERS ABOVE:

1st $340

2nd $200

3rd $120

4th $80

5th $60

SKINS: $400