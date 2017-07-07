GROUPINGS AND STARTING TIMES:
2017 NEOHgolf.com Stroke Play #11
The Elms Country Club of Massillon
Sunday, July 9, 2017
Players not yet registered who wish to play should email golf@neohgolf.com requesting a starting time asap.
12:00 Noon
David Trier
Ty Kovach
Fred Miller
Aaron Crewse
12:10
Mark Thomas
Raul Mendoza
Larry Lahnan
Mark Borlin
12:20
Kyle Jacob
Caine Bricker
Jeff Deal
Josh Prok
12:30
Andrew Murray
Mathew Dudley
Rob Loomis
Drew Lyon
12:40
Yanni Velios
Josh Widner
Mitch Levengood
Rob Schustrich
12:50
PAYOUT BASED ON # PLAYERS ABOVE:
1st $340
2nd $200
3rd $120
4th $80
5th $60
SKINS: $400
