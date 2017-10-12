More teams requested a Morning Wave starting time than slots available. Requests were granted first to teams that had a travel requirement that had to be met, then in order of team registration. Apologies to the handful of teams that requested a morning time but did not receive one.

The event Rules are posted below these starting times, along with a link to a PDF version of the Rules Sheet. Please read these rules carefully in advance, as they may affect your pre-event planning (cash, arrival time, etc.)…



TEAM STARTING TIMES:

2017 Boulder Creek 5-Man Scramble

presented by Northeast Ohio Golf

Boulder Creek Golf Club, Streetsboro

Sunday, October 15, 2017

HOLE #1 – MORNING WAVE

08:30 AM Team Keith Okress

08:40 AM Team Joshua Reger

08:50 AM Team Dan Tomola

09:00 AM Team Mike Dessecker

09:10 AM Team Nick Colangelo

09:20 AM Team Michael Scheutzow

09:30 AM Team Kyle Piper

09:40 AM Team Jon Lieser

09:50 AM Team Jerrod Vastag

10:00 AM Team Mike Simpson

10:10 AM Team Tug Stabler

10:20 AM Team Ron Hulett

HOLE #10 – MORNING WAVE

08:30 AM Team Steve Shaw

08:40 AM Team Ryan Augustitus

08:50 AM Team Paul Miller

09:00 AM Team Kevin McAfee

09:10 AM Team Andrew Zgrabik

09:20 AM Team Len Mastrucci

09:30 AM Team Dan Grummitt

09:40 AM Team Matt Gasser

09:50 AM Team Steve Baker

10:00 AM Team John Schneider

10:10 AM Team Joey DiDonato

10:20 AM Team Brett McBride

HOLE #1 – AFTERNOON WAVE

12:40 PM Team Jamison Wood

12:50 PM Team Jonathan Tiber

01:00 PM Team Michael Klaric

01:10 PM Team David Marcota

01:20 PM Team Kelly Jones

01:30 PM Team Cody Stinson

01:40 PM Team Paul Ajak

01:50 PM Team Mitch Camp

HOLE #10 – AFTERNOON WAVE

12:40 PM Team John Zitkovic

12:50 PM Team Jimmy Beers

01:00 PM Team Marcus Stratton

01:10 PM Team Nick Monter

01:20 PM Team Tom Richard

01:30 PM Team Duy Trinh

01:40 PM Team Patrick Damore

01:50 PM Team Tim Ailes

RULES OF COMPETITION: 2017 Boulder Creek 5-Man Scramble

USGA Rules apply in addition to the following local and scramble rules outlined below:

CHECK-IN: To ensure the event stays on-time, all five team members must be on-site and at the check-in table at least 30 minutes before their starting time to register and pay (CASH ONLY!) the $100/player entry fee and optional $20/player for skins. The check-in table will be set up between the 1st and 10th tees near the practice putting green. A team picture will be taken at check-in to have a record of every player on every team, and to have a photo of the winners for the game story. Failure to meet any of these check-in requirements will be cause for team disqualification, and a waiting list team on-site may be entered in place of any team in violation.

FORMAT: 5-player scramble with one pro allowed per team. Players hit tee shots and the preferred next shot is selected. Shots taken from off the green on must be played from within one club length no closer to the hole of the original spot of the selected ball, under lift/clean/place rules without changing the cut of grass from the ball’s original location. If a ball in a sand bunker is selected, the player whose ball is selected must hit first and all subsequent players must rake and place their ball as close as possible to the original spot. If a ball in a water hazard is selected, the player whose ball is chosen must hit first from that spot without touching the ball, and all subsequent players must drop from shoulder height within one club length of that original spot no closer to the hole. A ball out-of-bounds may only be selected if the stroke-and-distance penalty is applied.

TEE BOXES: Age, gender, and pro vs. am-specific tee boxes are to be used for all players:

Pros under age 55: Black Tees (approx 7,200 yds)

Pros age 55+: Blue Tees (approx 6,900 yds)

Amateurs under age 40: Black Tees

Ams age 40 to 59: Blue Tees

Ams age 60+: White Tees (approx 6,600 yds)

Ladies under age 30: White Tees

Ladies age 30+: Gold/Red Tees (approx 5,500 yds)

It is the responsibility of each player to play from the proper set of tees based on the outline above. The Committee reserves the right to confirm age by photo ID if necessary. Failure by any player on any team to play from the correct tee will lead to the disqualification of that team from the event.

PUTTING: All putts must be hit from the exact spot of the original ball selected, marked with a coin or tee 3-4 inches directly to the side of that spot. Any damage found on a green may be repaired, including ball marks, aeration holes, disease, replaced holes, spike marks, etc. To speed play, an AUTOMATIC 2-PUTT RULE IS IN EFFECT: once a team putts from on the green surface (not from the fringe or the fairway!), the second putt is deemed “conceded” automatically. Also to speed play, NO PRACTICE PUTTING IS ALLOWED by any player after the scoring shot is holed or the automatic putt is conceded. Any team seen practice putting will be assessed a one shot penalty on the hole where the infraction occurs. Once a score for a hole is determined, players should immediately move to the next tee as quickly as possible to keep play moving.

PACE OF PLAY: Because of the limited daylight hours, rounds must be completed in less than 4 hours and 30 minutes for all 40 teams to finish. If any team cannot finish due to darkness or weather delay as determined solely by the Committee, the teams that finish will be considered official and will be paid based on the number of finishing teams, while the teams that do not finish will be removed from the competition and their prize and skins money returned to them. To keep pace of play moving, NO ADVANCE SCOUTING is permitted; teams must remain on the tee box or near their ball through the green and may not walk or drive ahead by more than 10 yards to view the hole layout or the results of a shot. Also, please limit the time spent looking for lost golf balls and move quickly between shots and at the turn. If a player can’t better a team’s longer hitters off the tee, please don’t hit. If the team in front of you falls behind the group in front of them, please politely and considerately remind them they need to play fast to allow all teams to finish. If the suggestion does not help, please call the pro shop at (330) 626-2828 and a ranger will be dispatched. The Committee reserves the right to disqualify and remove from the golf course without refund any team that does not consistently keep pace with the group in front of them.

LOCAL RULES: A modified ONE BALL RULE is in effect: during the play of a hole, a player may change balls only if that ball is damaged or lost. Players may change brand/model of ball between holes, or if a ball lost. (Intent: a player should not change the brand/model of balls specifically for driving, iron shots or putting benefits, but may change the ball brand/model if the original ball is lost or damaged.)

Additional local rules: The embedded ball rule is in effect through the green. Range finders (without slope) are permitted. Stones in bunkers are loose impediments and may be removed. NO RELIEF from mulched areas or flower beds. Water hazards that are not clearly defined by stakes or paint lines begin at the point where the land slopes down to the water, not the water itself. NO DROP ZONES are in play on any hole.

SCORING: The Captain is in charge of the scorecard and must record, sign and attest the accuracy of the team’s score prior to submitting the card to the scorer in the Whiskey Barrel Restaurant next to the pro shop. All cards should be turned in immediately after play; if a signed and attested card is not turned in by a team within 15 minutes after completing play, no scores will be recorded for that team. (Protect the skins game; turn in your card regardless of your score!) Rangers and scoring observers will be on the course to monitor play, but it is the responsibility of the Captain to protect the field by following the rules of the event and posting the correct score for the team. Failure to comply with all tournament rules or posting an incorrect score on any hole will lead to disqualification, with final decision solely left up to the Committee.

PAYOUTS: The final amount of payouts and skins will be determined by the final number of paid entries taken in on event day, with payments made to approximately 25% of the field. If no outright skin is won during play, the least-tied skin hole(s) will split the skins pot. A single payout to each winning team will be made to the team Captain in either cash or gift certificate, at the Captain’s choice. All ties split all places, so Captains need not be present at the end of the event to receive a prize payment (if there is a chance you might earn a prize, please provide a mailing address before you leave or by email). The Committee reserves the right to confirm player identity, age and amateur/pro status prior to providing a prize payout to any team, and to disqualify without refund any team that fails to abide by any of these rules.

If a team has a rules question during the course of play, the team should play two balls if necessary then bring up the question at the scoring table in advance of signing the card. A decision on the question will be made by the Committee prior to posting any scores for that team.

COMMITTEE MEMBERS: Allen Freeman, Joe Salemi, Ty Kovach, Doug Fleming, John Zitkovic



PDF VERSION OF THE 2017 BOULDER CREEK 5-MAN SCRAMBLE RULES SHEET >