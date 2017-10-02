Season Finale Today at 2017 Chippewa Scratch League

Chippewa Scratch League

It’s Monday, October 2nd, the final league night of the 2017 Chippewa Scratch League season. Any two-player amateur team is welcome to compete, and it’s a big night:

– it’s Steak Night, so bring an extra $15 for a primo steak dinner with all the trimmings served immediately after play, payable at check-in; and

– play will be conducted under the 3/3/3 format (scramble, better ball, shamble aggregate) + total score + skins, so the entry fee is $50 per player for the finale (or $40 for pre-paid league members).

As always, golf + cart for the Chippewa Scratch League is $20/player for the nine. So the all-in total for players who are steak eaters this evening is $85, or $70 for those who don’t like delicious charred meats.

League play times run from 4:30p to 6:30p. Come on out and compete for this big final session at the 2017 Chippewa Scratch League!

