

The inaugural Boulder Creek 5-Man Scramble on October 15th has turned into a huge event: 40 teams are committed, 9 teams are on the waiting list. The weather forecast thus far looks spectacular, so it should be a great first playing.

But getting 40 5-player teams around a long, tough golf course in mid-October can be a challenge. Daylight is limited to only 11 hours and 6 minutes (7:39a to 6:45p). There is always the potential of a frost delay in October, but those concerns look to be reduced because of the current forecast.

So it is critical that each wave start on time and stay on time, and that teams complete their rounds in about 4 hours 30 minutes to ensure every team finishes with a fair amount of daylight.

Given that, we will add some special rules for the scramble over and above the Fast Play Format to ensure teams show up and register on time, then play swiftly while they are on the golf course.

And we would like suggestions from the captains and players to help make that happen, too.

I’ll start with some rules ideas below and the explanation behind the thought process, which I invite you to read. Then please help me create the Official Rules Sheet by adding to or revising those ideas with your suggestions, either by making a comment below or by sending me an email.

The official rules sheet for the event will be made available on the website October 11th, so you have one week to offer up your thoughts…

RULES IDEAS AND ADDITIONS FOR A FAST PLAY SCRAMBLE

1. A team must check-in and pay their entry fee with their full team at the table at least 30 minutes before their scheduled tee time. Not just the captain, but all five team members must be on-site and at the check-in table at least 30 minutes before their starting time to pay the entry fee and complete the check-in process. (FYI, we will also take a team picture at check-in to have a record of every player on every team, and for the website’s game story.) Failure to meet this check-in time deadline will be cause for disqualification, and a waiting list team on-site will be entered in place of the team that is late. This rule prevents any single player from showing up last minute and causing even the slightest delay in starting times — and it gives the waiting list teams even more chance to play.

2. Any team holding up the group behind them with an open hole in front of them should be alerted directly, then reported. We are using 10 minute starting time intervals. That should be plenty of time to hit 5 tee shots, pick one, hit 5 second shots and drive on. If a group is waiting behind a team after two occasions and there is an opening in front of the slow group, the group following the slow players is expected to yell up — at an appropriate time, not during a shot — politely state, “You are behind and will be reported.” If the situation doesn’t change within one hole after the alert, the team should call the pro shop at (330) 626-2828 and a ranger will be dispatched to directly monitor the slow team. Boulder has excellent rangers and they will be on the lookout for teams falling behind right from the get-go. But if a team has been alerted and they don’t correct the issue at once, the ranger will have the authority to remove that team from the course.

3. The maximum score a team may take on any hole is a bogey. In reality, a couple of pars in a 5-man scramble will likely kill off any chance at victory. So if all five members of a team have attempted their par shot and no one has holed out, the team must immediately pick up, move toward the next tee, and record a score of bogey for that hole. Keep moving and try to win a skin.

4. No practice putting by any player after a team holes its scoring putt. A team must immediately exit the green after the putt that counts is holed. Any team that practice putts after a hole is completed will have a one shot penalty added to their score on that hole for the first offense. They will be disqualified and removed from the course for a second offense.

5. Look only briefly for golf balls, especially those well off the line of play. If a team has a ball in play, a player should never spend more than a minute looking for a golf ball, especially if it will never be used by the team. Boulder Creek will blow leaves as far out of the line of play as possible. So if you hit a ball off the world and can’t find it within 60 seconds, you have an obligation to the field to abandon the search and go hit the next shot. If you are cheap and don’t want to lose brand-new balls, don’t play brand-new balls.

6. If all teams do not complete their round due to darkness, the event will be considered incomplete and entry fees / skins will be returned. The greens fees will be paid to the golf course regardless, but prizes will not be paid out if all teams do not have an equal chance to finish. My team will play in the very last group of the day, and we want to finish (and beat all of you, too, by the way). So it is the responsibility of every team in the field to help make that happen by being keenly aware of their own pace of play, and to help speed teams in front and behind whenever possible.

These are the rules ideas banging around my head thus far. The golf course will also do its part to make sure the pace of play keeps moving: the hole locations won’t be crazy, and the halfway house will only sell food and beverage that is grab-n-go (and might even put away the tables and chairs).

If you have an idea or suggestion on this topic, please post a comment below or send me an email…

P.S.: if you know that every player in your fivesome is fast, please shoot me an email to let me know. I want the fastest players to have the early slots in each wave so that the pace starts quick and stays quick!