Silver Lake’s Ryan Armour finished solo second place Sunday afternoon in the web.com Tour’s Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship at Ohio State’s Scarlet Course.

Armour didn’t win the golf tournament, but he secured his return to the PGA TOUR for next season.

“Mission accomplished,” said Armour, about the runner-up performance. “The job was to get back to the TOUR, and that’s what happened. Old Scarlet here, she’s tough, and I finally got a little piece of her. But the old girl is a really hard golf course.”

Watch the PGA TOUR’s video interview of Armour after the round: