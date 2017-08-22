ROUND 2 RESULTS: 2017 NOPGA Section Championship

Jaysen Hansen Shoots 66 To Take A Two Shot Lead

Jaysen Hansen from Beechmont Country Club shot 66 (-5) to equal today’s low round to take a two shot lead over one of his Assistant Golf Professionals at Beechmont Country Club, Ben Cook, who shot a 2 under 69 today.

Gary Robison of Brookside Country Club is currently in third place after shooting a 70 (-1).

Bounce back of the day goes to Casey Schrader from Pepper Pike Club, who tied the low round today with a 66 of his own after shooting a 73 in Round 1. He is currently in fourth place.

Final Round action begins tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. at Lakewood Country Club.



ROUND 2 RESULTS: Northern Ohio PGA

2017 NOPGA Section Championship

Lakewood Country Club, Westlake, OH

Tuesday, August 22, 2017

1. Jaysen Hansen, Beechmont, *69-66-135 -7

2. Benjamin Cook, Beechmont, *68-69-137 -5

3. Gary Robison, Brookside, *68-70-138 -4

4. Casey Schrader, Pepper Pike Club, The, *73-66-139 -3

5. Steve Mulcahy, Shawnee CC, *70-71-141 -1

6. Jon Jones, Youngstown, *74-69-143 +1

7. David Champagne, Firestone CC, *74-70-144 +2

8. Rob Moss, Pepper Pike Club, The, *73-72-145 +3

8. Tom Atchison, Salem GC, *73-72-145 +3

10. Steven Weir, Cleveland State Universit, *76-70-146 +4

10. Steve Stone, Stone Ridge GC, *74-72-146 +4

12. Craig Goldsberry, Bent Tree GC, *75-72-147 +5

12. Mark Sierak, Barrington, *75-72-147 +5

12. Mark Bixler, Kirtland, *74-73-147 +5

12. Glenn Cunningham, Silver Lake, *74-73-147 +5

12. Craig Burrows, Pine Hills GC, *72-75-147 +5

17. Greg Andrego, Ellsworth Meadows, *75-73-148 +6

17. Joe Meglen, GolfTEC-Stonebrook, *76-72-148 +6

17. David Morgan, Eagle Creek GC, *72-76-148 +6

20. Mitchell Camp, Club Walden, *77-72-149 +7

20. Brad Apple, Belmont CC, *75-74-149 +7

20. Gary Trivisonno, PGA Of America Life Membe, *73-76-149 +7

20. Andy Santor, Mill Creek GC, *72-77-149 +7

24. Cory Kumpf, Brookside, *74-76-150 +8

24. Drew Pierson, Shaker Heights, *74-76-150 +8

24. Kirk Stucke, Mercer County Elks CC, *71-79-150 +8

MISSED CUT

MC. Scott Pollack, Callaway Golf Company, *76-75-151 +9

MC. Nick Paez, GolfTEC – Cleveland West, *75-76-151 +9

MC. Nick Szymanski, Detwiler, *77-74-151 +9

MC. Nick Gustin, Erie Shores GC, *80-71-151 +9

MC. Michael Heisterkamp, Chagrin Valley, *76-76-152 +10

MC. Dave Coleman, Lakewood, *76-76-152 +10

MC. Brian Boggs, Fremont CC, *75-77-152 +10

MC. Tom Waitrovich, Lakewood, *75-77-152 +10

MC. Ronald DeJacimo, Firestone CC, *73-79-152 +10

MC. Justin Long, Windmill Lakes GC, *76-77-153 +11

MC. Timothy Heffelfinger, Northstar GC, *76-77-153 +11

MC. Michael Thirion, Turkeyfoot Lake GL, *77-76-153 +11

MC. Trevor Thomas, Northern Ohio PGA, *75-78-153 +11

MC. Tony Milam, North Coast Jr Tour, *77-76-153 +11

MC. Steve Parker, Portage, *78-75-153 +11

MC. Mark Weitendorf, Firestone CC, *74-79-153 +11

MC. Asa Donaldson, Shawnee CC, *74-79-153 +11

MC. Tony Searl, The Toledo CC, *76-78-154 +12

MC. Mark Evans, Mayfield Sand Ridge Club, *76-78-154 +12

MC. Mark Smith, Highland Meadows GC, *79-76-155 +13

MC. Daniel Terry, Northern Ohio PGA, *79-76-155 +13

MC. Eric Morgan, Plum Brook CC, *80-75-155 +13

MC. Garrett Korte, The Country Club, *77-79-156 +14

MC. Jason Nussbaum, Congress Lake, *79-77-156 +14

MC. Noah Horstman, Beechmont, *79-77-156 +14

MC. Tony Adcock, Lakeview GC, *74-83-157 +15

MC. Tim Perin, Lakewood, *75-82-157 +15

MC. Matthew Creech, Mayfield Sand Ridge Club, *78-80-158 +16

MC. Trent Maxwell, Windmill Golf Center​, *79-79-158 +16

MC. Scott Karabin, Black Brook CC, *79-79-158 +16

MC. Michael Quinteros, Inverness Club, *80-78-158 +16

MC. Nicholas Myers, Highland Meadows GC, *81-77-158 +16

MC. Douglas Brown, Alliance, *78-81-159 +17

MC. Kevin Moskevich, Westfield Group CC, *81-78-159 +17

MC. Joseph Leenheer, Northern Ohio PGA, *82-82-164 +22

MC. Shawn Tompkins, Chagrin Valley, *85-80-165 +23

MC. Alan Semethy, Canterbury, *87-80-167 +25

MC. John Sico, Westwood, *85-83-168 +26

MC. Ross Keen, Windmill Golf Center​, *90-81-171 +29

MC. Derek Brody, Inverness Club, *84-89-173 +31

MC. James Paige, Quail Hollow CC- W/M, *85-90-175 +33

MC. Scott Galayde, Windmill Golf Center​, *83-95-178 +36

WD. Aaron Dement, Fremont CC, *78-0-78 +7

WD. William McKinley, Canterbury, *80-0-80 +9