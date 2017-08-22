ROUND 2 RESULTS: 2017 NOPGA Section Championship

Jaysen Hansen Shoots 66 To Take A Two Shot Lead
Jaysen Hansen from Beechmont Country Club shot 66 (-5) to equal today’s low round to take a two shot lead over one of his Assistant Golf Professionals at Beechmont Country Club, Ben Cook, who shot a 2 under 69 today.
Gary Robison of Brookside Country Club is currently in third place after shooting a 70 (-1).
Bounce back of the day goes to Casey Schrader from Pepper Pike Club, who tied the low round today with a 66 of his own after shooting a 73 in Round 1. He is currently in fourth place.
Final Round action begins tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. at Lakewood Country Club.
ROUND 2 RESULTS: Northern Ohio PGA
2017 NOPGA Section Championship
Lakewood Country Club, Westlake, OH
Tuesday, August 22, 2017
1. Jaysen Hansen, Beechmont, *69-66-135 -7
2. Benjamin Cook, Beechmont, *68-69-137 -5
3. Gary Robison, Brookside, *68-70-138 -4
4. Casey Schrader, Pepper Pike Club, The, *73-66-139 -3
5. Steve Mulcahy, Shawnee CC, *70-71-141 -1
6. Jon Jones, Youngstown, *74-69-143 +1
7. David Champagne, Firestone CC, *74-70-144 +2
8. Rob Moss, Pepper Pike Club, The, *73-72-145 +3
8. Tom Atchison, Salem GC, *73-72-145 +3
10. Steven Weir, Cleveland State Universit, *76-70-146 +4
10. Steve Stone, Stone Ridge GC, *74-72-146 +4
12. Craig Goldsberry, Bent Tree GC, *75-72-147 +5
12. Mark Sierak, Barrington, *75-72-147 +5
12. Mark Bixler, Kirtland, *74-73-147 +5
12. Glenn Cunningham, Silver Lake, *74-73-147 +5
12. Craig Burrows, Pine Hills GC, *72-75-147 +5
17. Greg Andrego, Ellsworth Meadows, *75-73-148 +6
17. Joe Meglen, GolfTEC-Stonebrook, *76-72-148 +6
17. David Morgan, Eagle Creek GC, *72-76-148 +6
20. Mitchell Camp, Club Walden, *77-72-149 +7
20. Brad Apple, Belmont CC, *75-74-149 +7
20. Gary Trivisonno, PGA Of America Life Membe, *73-76-149 +7
20. Andy Santor, Mill Creek GC, *72-77-149 +7
24. Cory Kumpf, Brookside, *74-76-150 +8
24. Drew Pierson, Shaker Heights, *74-76-150 +8
24. Kirk Stucke, Mercer County Elks CC, *71-79-150 +8
MISSED CUT
MC. Scott Pollack, Callaway Golf Company, *76-75-151 +9
MC. Nick Paez, GolfTEC – Cleveland West, *75-76-151 +9
MC. Nick Szymanski, Detwiler, *77-74-151 +9
MC. Nick Gustin, Erie Shores GC, *80-71-151 +9
MC. Michael Heisterkamp, Chagrin Valley, *76-76-152 +10
MC. Dave Coleman, Lakewood, *76-76-152 +10
MC. Brian Boggs, Fremont CC, *75-77-152 +10
MC. Tom Waitrovich, Lakewood, *75-77-152 +10
MC. Ronald DeJacimo, Firestone CC, *73-79-152 +10
MC. Justin Long, Windmill Lakes GC, *76-77-153 +11
MC. Timothy Heffelfinger, Northstar GC, *76-77-153 +11
MC. Michael Thirion, Turkeyfoot Lake GL, *77-76-153 +11
MC. Trevor Thomas, Northern Ohio PGA, *75-78-153 +11
MC. Tony Milam, North Coast Jr Tour, *77-76-153 +11
MC. Steve Parker, Portage, *78-75-153 +11
MC. Mark Weitendorf, Firestone CC, *74-79-153 +11
MC. Asa Donaldson, Shawnee CC, *74-79-153 +11
MC. Tony Searl, The Toledo CC, *76-78-154 +12
MC. Mark Evans, Mayfield Sand Ridge Club, *76-78-154 +12
MC. Mark Smith, Highland Meadows GC, *79-76-155 +13
MC. Daniel Terry, Northern Ohio PGA, *79-76-155 +13
MC. Eric Morgan, Plum Brook CC, *80-75-155 +13
MC. Garrett Korte, The Country Club, *77-79-156 +14
MC. Jason Nussbaum, Congress Lake, *79-77-156 +14
MC. Noah Horstman, Beechmont, *79-77-156 +14
MC. Tony Adcock, Lakeview GC, *74-83-157 +15
MC. Tim Perin, Lakewood, *75-82-157 +15
MC. Matthew Creech, Mayfield Sand Ridge Club, *78-80-158 +16
MC. Trent Maxwell, Windmill Golf Center, *79-79-158 +16
MC. Scott Karabin, Black Brook CC, *79-79-158 +16
MC. Michael Quinteros, Inverness Club, *80-78-158 +16
MC. Nicholas Myers, Highland Meadows GC, *81-77-158 +16
MC. Douglas Brown, Alliance, *78-81-159 +17
MC. Kevin Moskevich, Westfield Group CC, *81-78-159 +17
MC. Joseph Leenheer, Northern Ohio PGA, *82-82-164 +22
MC. Shawn Tompkins, Chagrin Valley, *85-80-165 +23
MC. Alan Semethy, Canterbury, *87-80-167 +25
MC. John Sico, Westwood, *85-83-168 +26
MC. Ross Keen, Windmill Golf Center, *90-81-171 +29
MC. Derek Brody, Inverness Club, *84-89-173 +31
MC. James Paige, Quail Hollow CC- W/M, *85-90-175 +33
MC. Scott Galayde, Windmill Golf Center, *83-95-178 +36
WD. Aaron Dement, Fremont CC, *78-0-78 +7
WD. William McKinley, Canterbury, *80-0-80 +9
