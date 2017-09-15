Round 1 Starting Times: 2017 ADGA Golfer of the Year

ROUND 1 STARTING TIMES: Akron District Golf Association
2017 Golfer of the Year Tournament
Shady Hollow Country Club, Massillon, Ohio
Saturday, September 17, 2017
10:30 Borlin/Seever/Mendoza*
10:39 Spino/S. Spino Jr/Luckenbaugh*
10:47 Thomas/Fleming/Chirumbolo/Dean*
10:56 Watkins/Schneider/Armour/Freeman
11:04 Loftin/Loomis/Barbas
11:13 Martin/Hull/Szwast*
11:21 Peterson/Clay/Clendenin
11:30 Dave Cutlip/Marsinek/Niskanin*
11:38 Trier/Dean Cutlip/Skidmore*
11:47 Lahnan/Miller/Stack*
11:55 Bishop/Beebe/Li
12:04 Crewse/Vincelette/Kory Hull
12:12
12:21 Smith/Marr/Simpson
12:30 Cea/Bryson/Ciccarello*
