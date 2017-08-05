Round 1 is in the books for the 2017 edition of the Summit County Amateur Championship, and it’s a four-way tie at the top after Saturday’s play.

Four players posted a score of 1-under par 70 in the first round at Good Park Golf Course in Akron:

– 2016 CMG Player of the Year Niko Anagnost of Cleveland (photo at top);

– past Summit County Am champion Kurt Peterson of Massillon (photo below);

– Walsh University player Drew Savage of Canal Fulton (left); and

– Jonathan Lieser of Minerva and Tannenhauf Golf Club (right).

Clevelanders Chris Okeson and Howard Clendenin are both one shot back after posting an even-par 71.

The windy conditions kept players from taking the scoring low. That means a large number of players have a great shot at claiming the 2017 Summit County crown in tomorrow’s final round. How many? A whopping 27 players are within four shots of the lead, 41 players within 5 shots…

BIG SKIN WINNER: Just one skin winner in Round 1 — an eagle 2 on the par-4 Hole #12 by Jim Krivanek of Mayfield Village! He drove the green to six feet and buried the putt to earn a cool $1,120. This is the prime example of why you ALWAYS play in the Summit County Am every year and why you ALWAYS get into the skins pot…



ROUND 1 RESULTS:

2017 Summit County Amateur Golf Championship

Good Park Golf Course, Akron

Saturday, August 5, 2017



T1 Niko Anagnost 70

T1 Kurt Peterson 70

T1 Jonathon Leiser 70

T1 Drew Savage 70

T5 Chris Okeson 71

T5 Howard Clendenin 71

T7 Jeff Corlett 72

T7 Michael Klaric III 72

T7 Aaron Crewse 72

T7 Rick Bryson 72

T11 John Schnur 73

T11 David Trier 73

T11 Ryan Stefanski 73

T11 Rob Schustrich 73

T11 Dean Cutlip 73

T16 Brian Vincelette 74

T16 Brayden Baldridge 74

T16 Andrew Grayson 74

T16 Shaun Kloetzer 74

T16 Ash Alstadt 74

T16 Doug Barber 74

T16 Doug Fleming 74

T16 Michael Witmer 74

T16 Mark Gaudagni 74

T16 Chris Minear 74

T16 Vincent Leone 74

T16 Phil Bojc 74

T28 Garrett Cona 75

T28 Anthony Yacovazzi 75

T28 Bud Radis 75

T28 Jacob English 75

T28 Fred Miller 75

T28 Ty Kovach 75

T28 Evan Ferrara 75

T28 Maxwell Moldovan 75

T28 Brian Beebe 75

T28 Frank Steffen 75

T28 Mike Simpson 75

T28 Dave Archer 75

T28 Mark Thomas 75

T28 Jason Zachardy 75

T42 Eric Wonkovich 76

T42 Austin Kardish 76

T42 Steve Blackburn 76

T42 Rob Loomis 76

T42 Jim Krivanek 76

T42 Matt Mullen 76

T42 Trevor Merril 76

T49 Matthew Frey 77

T49 Bob Spino 77

T49 Jamison Wood 77

T49 John Kabasky 77

T49 Angelo Granata 77

T49 Brandon Nixon 77

T49 Dustin Buehler 77

T49 Rich Lowry 77

T49 Tim Heavner 77

T49 Jason Chadima 77

T49 Dan Marr 77

T49 Larry Lahnan 77

T61 Nick Polichena 78

T61 Dan Belden 78

T61 Taylor Feith 78

T61 George Allen 78

T61 Alan Lewis 78

T61 Zach Drukenbrod 78

T61 Jade Waligura 78

T61 Mike Cawley 78

T69 Raul Mendoza 79

T69 Steve Wilson 79

T69 David Sotka 79

T69 Chris Eggleton 79

T69 Jarrod Kasunich 79

T69 Jeff Wenger 79

T69 Chris Horne 79

T69 Matt Warren 79

T69 Jim Cea 79

T69 Elliot Kolkovich 79

T69 Ryan Brawley 79

T80 Jarrod Conjerti 80

T80 Chris Walker 80

T80 Jimmy Hinton 80

T80 Christopher Utrup 80

T84 Steve Fricker 81

T84 Will Ellison 81

T84 Bill Mooney 81

T84 Robert Hale 81

T84 Jim Grosso 81

T84 Stephen Spalding 81

T84 Tyler Watkins 81

T84 Justin Grunstein 81

T92 John Vellos 82

T92 Tyson Abraham 82

T92 Chad Dubiel 82

T92 Jeffrey Barbas 82

T92 Adam O’Hara 82

T92 Luke Williams 82

T92 Alex Loftin 82

T92 Mike Armour 82

T100 Frank Livak 83

T100 Matthew Hartman 83

T100 Mychal Agarenzo 83

T100 Jay Carpenter 83

T100 AJ Spalding 83

T100 Paul Minko 83

T106 Sam Dimeo 84

T106 Derik Sibit 84

T106 Evan Jenkins 84

T106 Bobby Harmon 84

T106 Brad Genovese 84

T106 Ryan Hostettler 84

T112 Ken Troutman 85

T112 Sam Swenton 85

T112 Mark Ciccarello 85

T112 Joe Nemeth 85

T116 Cory Ryan 86

T116 Ian Smith 86

T116 Steve Wilson Jr 86

T119 Tom Neff 87

T119 Matt Regimbal 87

T119 Jackson Chiesa 87

T119 Scott Mullen 87

123 Eric Rush 88

124 Dave Goda 89

125 Denny Krill 90

126 Gary Kowalski 91

127 Dan Terry 93

128 Antwuan Nixon 103