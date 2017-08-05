Round 1 is in the books for the 2017 edition of the Summit County Amateur Championship, and it’s a four-way tie at the top after Saturday’s play.
Four players posted a score of 1-under par 70 in the first round at Good Park Golf Course in Akron:
– 2016 CMG Player of the Year Niko Anagnost of Cleveland (photo at top);
– past Summit County Am champion Kurt Peterson of Massillon (photo below);
– Walsh University player Drew Savage of Canal Fulton (left); and
– Jonathan Lieser of Minerva and Tannenhauf Golf Club (right).
Clevelanders Chris Okeson and Howard Clendenin are both one shot back after posting an even-par 71.
The windy conditions kept players from taking the scoring low. That means a large number of players have a great shot at claiming the 2017 Summit County crown in tomorrow’s final round. How many? A whopping 27 players are within four shots of the lead, 41 players within 5 shots…
BIG SKIN WINNER: Just one skin winner in Round 1 — an eagle 2 on the par-4 Hole #12 by Jim Krivanek of Mayfield Village! He drove the green to six feet and buried the putt to earn a cool $1,120. This is the prime example of why you ALWAYS play in the Summit County Am every year and why you ALWAYS get into the skins pot…
ROUND 1 RESULTS:
2017 Summit County Amateur Golf Championship
Good Park Golf Course, Akron
Saturday, August 5, 2017
T1 Niko Anagnost 70
T1 Kurt Peterson 70
T1 Jonathon Leiser 70
T1 Drew Savage 70
T5 Chris Okeson 71
T5 Howard Clendenin 71
T7 Jeff Corlett 72
T7 Michael Klaric III 72
T7 Aaron Crewse 72
T7 Rick Bryson 72
T11 John Schnur 73
T11 David Trier 73
T11 Ryan Stefanski 73
T11 Rob Schustrich 73
T11 Dean Cutlip 73
T16 Brian Vincelette 74
T16 Brayden Baldridge 74
T16 Andrew Grayson 74
T16 Shaun Kloetzer 74
T16 Ash Alstadt 74
T16 Doug Barber 74
T16 Doug Fleming 74
T16 Michael Witmer 74
T16 Mark Gaudagni 74
T16 Chris Minear 74
T16 Vincent Leone 74
T16 Phil Bojc 74
T28 Garrett Cona 75
T28 Anthony Yacovazzi 75
T28 Bud Radis 75
T28 Jacob English 75
T28 Fred Miller 75
T28 Ty Kovach 75
T28 Evan Ferrara 75
T28 Maxwell Moldovan 75
T28 Brian Beebe 75
T28 Frank Steffen 75
T28 Mike Simpson 75
T28 Dave Archer 75
T28 Mark Thomas 75
T28 Jason Zachardy 75
T42 Eric Wonkovich 76
T42 Austin Kardish 76
T42 Steve Blackburn 76
T42 Rob Loomis 76
T42 Jim Krivanek 76
T42 Matt Mullen 76
T42 Trevor Merril 76
T49 Matthew Frey 77
T49 Bob Spino 77
T49 Jamison Wood 77
T49 John Kabasky 77
T49 Angelo Granata 77
T49 Brandon Nixon 77
T49 Dustin Buehler 77
T49 Rich Lowry 77
T49 Tim Heavner 77
T49 Jason Chadima 77
T49 Dan Marr 77
T49 Larry Lahnan 77
T61 Nick Polichena 78
T61 Dan Belden 78
T61 Taylor Feith 78
T61 George Allen 78
T61 Alan Lewis 78
T61 Zach Drukenbrod 78
T61 Jade Waligura 78
T61 Mike Cawley 78
T69 Raul Mendoza 79
T69 Steve Wilson 79
T69 David Sotka 79
T69 Chris Eggleton 79
T69 Jarrod Kasunich 79
T69 Jeff Wenger 79
T69 Chris Horne 79
T69 Matt Warren 79
T69 Jim Cea 79
T69 Elliot Kolkovich 79
T69 Ryan Brawley 79
T80 Jarrod Conjerti 80
T80 Chris Walker 80
T80 Jimmy Hinton 80
T80 Christopher Utrup 80
T84 Steve Fricker 81
T84 Will Ellison 81
T84 Bill Mooney 81
T84 Robert Hale 81
T84 Jim Grosso 81
T84 Stephen Spalding 81
T84 Tyler Watkins 81
T84 Justin Grunstein 81
T92 John Vellos 82
T92 Tyson Abraham 82
T92 Chad Dubiel 82
T92 Jeffrey Barbas 82
T92 Adam O’Hara 82
T92 Luke Williams 82
T92 Alex Loftin 82
T92 Mike Armour 82
T100 Frank Livak 83
T100 Matthew Hartman 83
T100 Mychal Agarenzo 83
T100 Jay Carpenter 83
T100 AJ Spalding 83
T100 Paul Minko 83
T106 Sam Dimeo 84
T106 Derik Sibit 84
T106 Evan Jenkins 84
T106 Bobby Harmon 84
T106 Brad Genovese 84
T106 Ryan Hostettler 84
T112 Ken Troutman 85
T112 Sam Swenton 85
T112 Mark Ciccarello 85
T112 Joe Nemeth 85
T116 Cory Ryan 86
T116 Ian Smith 86
T116 Steve Wilson Jr 86
T119 Tom Neff 87
T119 Matt Regimbal 87
T119 Jackson Chiesa 87
T119 Scott Mullen 87
123 Eric Rush 88
124 Dave Goda 89
125 Denny Krill 90
126 Gary Kowalski 91
127 Dan Terry 93
128 Antwuan Nixon 103
