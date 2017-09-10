Looks can be deceiving. So, too, can golf scores.

The competitors, coaches and non-partisan fans – i.e. club members — were unanimous in saying Sunday’s conditions at renowned Canterbury Golf Club for the opening round of the Kiely Cup tournament were ideal for scoring.

Pleasant temperatures. Little or no wind. As usual, outstanding course conditions.

Customarily that adds up to low scores.

A look at the scoreboard said differently. Or, did it?

“If any of these high school players can shoot 75 or better, they will have played a fantastic round,” said one Canterbury member a short time after 15 of the best high school teams in the country teed it up.

While no one in the field was able to break par-72, two local players – Green junior Cade Breitenstine and Walsh Jesuit sophomore Colton Levey – came very close and will be in contention Monday when the final 18 holes are played, under what is expected to be idea conditions once again.

Breitenstine, the Federal League player of the year in 2016, owned a share of the lead with Dublin Jerome’s Jackson Chandler, after a one-over 73.

Levey, medalist in this year’s Toledo St. John’s Invitational, is one shot back and shared third place with Dublin Jerome’s Mason Wagner.

The rounds by Chandler and Wagner powered Jerome to the first-round lead in the team competition at 19-over 307. Defending champion – and the reigning Division I state champion Cincinnati St. Xavier – is second at 310 and Youngstown Boardman, paced by a 75 by Cole Christman, was third at 316.

Breitenstine’s 73 helped Green to fifth place at 320, 13 shots back but six shots better than last year’s first round when the Bulldogs went on to finish 10th.

“It was a great improvement over last year,” said Green coach Brian Tharp, whose team finished third in the (Columbus) St. Charles Invitational on Saturday with a score of 303. “Hopefully, we can improve again on Monday.”

The final round begins at 9 a.m.

St. Xavier’s second-place showing came thanks to a pair of 75s by seniors George Mitchell and Michael Prebles.

In all, eight players shot 75 or better. It should be pointed out that Hudson’s Wil Kurtz, now at Kent State, opened with a 75 in sharing medalist honors with Chagrin Falls’ Dan Berlin at Canterbury last year.

Eleven players shot 75 or better in last year’s first round in the tournament named in honor of long-time caddie master Mike Kiely.

While the playing conditions might have been near-perfect, tournament officials provided some defense for the course with some testy pin placements.

“The pins were tough, but they were fair,” said Breitenstine, who shot 76-76 to finish in a tie for 14th in last year’s event. “Some were hid behind bunkers and some were on the top of slopes. But, you could get to most of them.”

Sophomore Maxwell Moldovan (78) and seniors Miles Demuesy (82) and Jordan Conjerti (87) were the other Green contributors in the play-five, count-four format.

Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (321), two-time champion University School (330), two-time champion St. Ignatius (335), four-time champ Walsh Jesuit (336) and Gilmour (339) held down spots 6-10.

NDCL was led by senior Charlie Toman (above) and sophomore Danny Milo (top), both in at 4-over 76. University School senior Kyle Flatow also shot 76, while senior Michael McCaffrey and sophomore Ross Willamson each finished at 81 to lead St. Ignatius. Jay Magyari, also a 10th grader, was low man for Gilmour at 79.

Breitenstine, who started on the fifth hole, was one-over through five holes but double-bogeyed the 10th and bogeyed the 13th and was 4-over with nine holes to go. He righted himself with birdies on the 5875-yard 16th – arguably the second-hardest hole on the course – and the 400-yard 18th.

He got it to 2-over with another birdie at the 350-yard second hole and lipped out a 15-foot putt on the 440-yard fourth, his final hole.

“I left a couple of shots out there,” he said. “I chunked a couple of wedge shots, which didn’t help. It looks like I’ll have to shoot a little better.”

As it is, one-over is a good score and better than many had anticipated.



ROUND 1 RESULTS: 2017 Kiely Cup

Canterbury Golf Club, Beachwood

Sunday, September 10, 2017



Dublin Jerome 307

Jackson Chandler 73

Blake Solomon 80

Ethan Snyder 80

Nick Karlik 86

Mason Wagner 74

St. Xavier 301

Cameron Frazier 84

George Mitchell 75

Michael Prebles 75

Oscar Zimmerman 79

Garrett Madden 81

Boardman 316

Cade Kreps 77

Cole Christman 75

Bob Jonda 84

Bryan Kordupel 84

Brian Terlesky 80

Centerville 317

Dhaivat Pandya 75

AJ Cherubini 78

Nick Clark 81

Eric Cherubini 84

Jack Edwards 83

Green 320

Maxwell Moldovan 78

Cade Breitenstine 73

Miles Demuesy 82

Jordan Conjerti 87

Jonathan Knapp 92

NDCL 321

Charlie Toman 76

Aditya Achar 86

Danny Milo 76

Arya Achar 83

Jake Flynn 86

University School 330

Kyle Flatow 76

Joe Fedro 84

Ben Cowan 87

Thomas Coyne 83

Brett Rogers 89

St. Ignatius 335

Michael McCaffrey 81

Andrew Kaye 83

Jake Moraca 90

Connor Warns 90

Ross Williamson 81

Walsh Jesuit 336

Colton Levey 74

Ben Cors 84

Maurice Jacobs 85

Cutler Zamecnik 95

Matt Flinchbaugh 93

Gilmour Academy 339

Ben Foltz 90

Jay Magyari 79

Tucker Morris 86

Liam Ottaway 84

Joey Hollis 91

Van Buren

Hunter Foltz 84

Brandon Wehrle 81

Connor Ohlrich 89

Noah Fredrick 93

Quentin Weddell 92

Strasburg-Franklin

Dylan Tucker 79

Mitch Neidenthal 80

Mike Neidenthal 99

Calvin Willis 91

Ethan Cregan 96

Brookfield

Conner Stevens 89

Justin Atkinson 77

Nate Smoot 85

Jonathan Hiner 106

Jake Shingledecker 105

Wooster

Brent Dillon 92

Mason Frazier 92

Wesley Roberts 87

Austin Meese 94

Dylan Bolick 104

Columbiana

Jared Wilson 77

Seth Ross 87

Tyler Andersen 116

Nate Whitehead 111

Sean Whitehead 112