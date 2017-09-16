Three players are tied at the top of the Championship Division, while one senior takes a three shot lead into Sunday’s finale of the Akron District Golf Association’s 2017 Golfer of the Year Tournament at Shady Hollow Country Club in Massillon.

Defending ADGA GOY Tournament champion Brian Smith is tied with Shady Hollow members Kurt Peterson and Josh Clay, as each shot 3-under par 69 in the Championship Division in Saturday’s first round.

Rick Bryson matched that score of 69 from the Senior Division’s middle tee boxes and leads by three shots over Doug Fleming. Also chasing the Senior lead for most of the day was Mark Borlin, but a bogey/double finish pushed him back to a 73 total and T3.

Should be a fun finish in both Divisions tomorrow, as the perfect weather and golf course conditions will be in play once again.

ROUND 1 RESULTS: Akron District Golf Association

2017 Golfer of the Year Tournament

Presented by Tire Source

Shady Hollow Country Club, Massillon OH

Saturday, September 16, 2017





CHAMPIONSHIP DIVISION

Josh Clay 34 – 35 = 69

Kurt Peterson 36 – 33 = 69

Brian Smith 33 – 36 = 69

Howard Clendenin 36 – 34 = 70

Mike Simpson 36 – 35 = 71

Aaron Crewse 36 – 36 = 72

Mark Schneider 36 – 37 = 73

Allen Freeman 39 – 35 = 74

Brian Vincelette 39 – 35 = 74

Jeff Barbas 37 – 38 = 75

Shayne Bishop 41 – 36 = 77

Kory Hull 40 – 37 = 77

Brian Beebe 38 – 40 = 78

Dan Marr 42 – 36 = 78

Mike Armour 39 – 40 = 79

Tommy Li 38 – 41 = 79

Rob Loomis 41 – 39 = 80

Alex Loftin 39 – 43 = 82

Tyler Watkins 43 – 41 = 84

CHAMPIONSHIP DIVISION SKINS: $24 ea

Josh Clay #7

Kurt Peterson #2, #11

Brian Smith #3

Howard Clendenin #4, #6, #12

Dan Marr #14

SENIOR DIVISION

Rick Bryson 33 – 36 = 69

Doug Fleming 37 – 35 = 72

Mark Borlin 35 – 38 = 73

Ed Marsinek 37 – 36 = 73

Bruno Chirumbolo 39 – 35 = 74

Jim Niskanen 38 – 37 = 75

Bobby Spino 38 – 37 = 75

Jim Cea 35 – 41 = 76

Dean Cutlip 39 – 37 = 76

Fred Martin 38 – 38 = 76

Tom Seever 37 – 39 = 76

Dave Trier 38 – 38 = 76

Fred Miller 37 – 40 = 77

Tom Stack 38 – 39 = 77

Mark Ciccarello 40 – 38 = 78

Troy Luckenbaugh 38 – 40 = 78

Dave Cutlip 42 – 37 = 79

Jeff Dean 39 – 41 = 80

Larry Lahnan 43 – 38 = 80

Tom Skidmore 43 – 37 = 80

Raul Mendoza 39 – 43 = 82

Sam Spino. Jr 39 – 43 = 82

Mark Thomas 38 – 44 = 82

Doug Hull 45 – 38 = 83

Terry Szwast 43 – 43 = 86

SENIOR DIVISION SKINS: $35 ea

Rick Bryson #2, #18

Doug Fleming #14

Mark Borlin #9

Ed Marsinek #10

Bobby Spino #5

Doug Hull #17