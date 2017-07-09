Mother Nature owed the players of the NEOHgolf.com Stroke Play Series.

On Sunday at The Elms of Massillon, she delivered.

After three consecutive rained-out events, the sunny and 80 degree summer weather for Event #11 was spectacular. The golf course conditions of The Elms of Massillon added to the enjoyment of the event, as the fairways and greens were in great shape heading into the Tigertown Open in just a couple of weeks.

Aaron Crewse of North Canton took advantage of the great weather and course conditions, especially on the front nine at The Elms. He birdied 1, 3, 4, 7 and 8 on the front side to turn in 5-under par 30, then made par on every hole on the back nine to shoot a 67 total.

Crewse 5-under par total was good for a two shot victory over Mitch Levengood of New Philadelphia (left), who made six birdies in shooting 69.

Ty Kovach of Medina finished third with a 2-under par 70, and Allen Freeman of Brecksville returned from the DL after three weeks to shoot even par 72 and finish fourth.

The final NEOHgolf.com event of 2017, Stroke Play #12 at Fox Den Golf Course in Stow, will be played on Sunday, Sept 24th.



FINAL RESULTS:

NEOHgolf.com Stroke Play #11

The Elms Country Club, Massillon Ohio

Sunday, July 9, 2017

Aaron Crewse 30 – 37 = 67 $400.00

Mitch Levengood 34 – 35 = 69 $295.00

Ty Kovach 36 – 34 = 70 $175.00

Allen Freeman 35 – 37 = 72 $110.00

Fred Miller 35 – 38 = 73 $85.00

David Trier 36 – 38 = 74 $25.00

Mike Simpson 34 – 40 = 74 $25.00

Larry Lahnan 40 – 35 = 75

Mark Borlin 38 – 37 = 75

Caine Bricker 35 – 40 = 75

Josh Widner 38 – 37 = 75

Andrew Murray 37 – 39 = 76

Zach Drukenbrod 40 – 37 = 77

Josh Prok 38 – 40 = 78

Rob Schustrich 39 – 39 = 78

Mark Thomas 38 – 41 = 79

Scott Loudon 35 – 44 = 79

Drew Lyon 37 – 42 = 79

Rob Loomis 41 – 39 = 80

Yanni Velios 38 – 42 = 80

Mike Armour 38 – 42 = 80

Jeff Wenger 39 – 41 = 80

Kyle Jacob 37 – 44 = 81

Tim Hepner 37 – 44 = 81

Raul Mendoza 42 – 40 = 82

Jeff Deal 41 – 44 = 85

Steven Bragg 41 – 45 = 86

Shane Nacepa 48 – 47 = 95



SKINS: $185 ea

Scott Loudon #2 Birdie

Larry Lahnan #12 Eagle (hole-out 110 yds)

Josh Widner #18 Birdie