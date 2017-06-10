RESULTS: 2017 Zoar Senior Amateur Championship

The 3rd annual Zoar Senior Amateur Championship was played Saturday afternoon at Zoar Golf Club in Northern Tuscarawas County. The one-day tournament features three divisions based on age groups, playing from separate tees.

George Allen from Champion, Ohio (pictured above) won the 50+ division with a two over par 74. Brad Baker was second at 75. Three tied for third at 76: Ron Rosatani, Mark Ciccarello, and Tim Heavner. There were 5 skins in the 50+ Division.

Fred Martin of Akron won the age 60+ championship with the day’s low round of 68. The 2016 Champion, Jeff Dean tied with Scott Cope for second place at even par 72. The 2015 Champion, Paul Gordon was fourth at 74. There were 7 skins in the 60+ Division.

And Tom Stack of Akron (above) won the 70+ age group with an even par 72. Jim Tarter was second at 74 while Joe Hedrick, the 2015 and 2016 Champion was tied third at 77 with Terry Szwast. There were 5 skins in the 70+ Division.