The final round of the 36 hole Zoar Memorial Amateur Championship was played under nearly perfect conditions Sunday at Zoar Golf Club.

Aaron Crewse of Green (pictured above) emerged as the 2017 Champion after backing up his first round score of 69 with a Sunday 70 for a 139 total.

Jacob Appleby from North Canton, last year’s champion, finished second with a two day total of 142.

Mitch Levengood (New Philadelphia) and Darren Phipps (Stow) tied for third at even par 144.

Ian Hardesty (Chardon) and Eric Crone (Dover) were tied 5th at 146.

Coleman Lamp (St. Marys, WV) and Josh Anderson (New Albany) were next at 147.

Brad Baker, 2017 Zoar Memorial Senior Champion

Brad Baker from Warsaw successfully defended his Senior title with a total of 148. Baker’s score was two strokes better than Mark Ciccarello (Cleveland) who finished second.

Jeff Sparks (Cincinnati) was third at 151.

Randy Crider (Brunswick) was fourth at 153 while George Allen (Champion) had a 155 and John Holzapfel from Canton was sixth place at 156.

