RESULTS: 2017 Walsh Jesuit v. Medina Girls High School Golf

The Walsh Jesuit Girls Golf Team looks to be rounding into post season form with a big win Wednesday at Ellsworth Meadows Golf Course. The team was led by some career best performances while soundly beating Medina High School 158 to 183.

The Lady Warriors were led by a career low 37 from Soph. Gwen Bush and a personal best of the year (37) by Junior Christina Geiger. Also in the scoring were Audrey Zedella 41, Hayley Lyons(44), Nicolina Valore(47)and life low 47 by Karis Oziomek.

The girls will compete in the State Sectional Qualifier Tuesday at the same Ellsworth Meadows GC.



FINAL RESULTS: Girls High School Golf

2017 Walsh Jesuit v. Medina

Ellsworth Meadows Golf Course, Hudson OH

Wednesday, September 27, 2017

Walsh Jesuit: 158

37 Gwen Bush

37 Christina Geiger

41 Audrey Zedella

44 Hayley Lyons

47 Nicolina Valore

47 Karis Oziomek

Medina: 183

43 Erin Fry

45 Cleo Meldrum

47 Taylor Bilinovich

48 Rebecca Prandi

50 Alex Wiedemann

53 Maddie Debnar