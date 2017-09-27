RESULTS: 2017 Walsh Jesuit v. Medina Girls High School Golf

The Walsh Jesuit Girls Golf Team looks to be rounding into post season form with a big win Wednesday at Ellsworth Meadows Golf Course. The team was led by some career best performances while soundly beating Medina High School 158 to 183.
The Lady Warriors were led by a career low 37 from Soph. Gwen Bush and a personal best of the year (37) by Junior Christina Geiger. Also in the scoring were Audrey Zedella 41, Hayley Lyons(44), Nicolina Valore(47)and life low 47 by Karis Oziomek.
The girls will compete in the State Sectional Qualifier Tuesday at the same Ellsworth Meadows GC.
FINAL RESULTS: Girls High School Golf
2017 Walsh Jesuit v. Medina
Ellsworth Meadows Golf Course, Hudson OH
Wednesday, September 27, 2017
Walsh Jesuit: 158
37 Gwen Bush
37 Christina Geiger
41 Audrey Zedella
44 Hayley Lyons
47 Nicolina Valore
47 Karis Oziomek
Medina: 183
43 Erin Fry
45 Cleo Meldrum
47 Taylor Bilinovich
48 Rebecca Prandi
50 Alex Wiedemann
53 Maddie Debnar
No Comment