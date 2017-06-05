LIVE SCORING: 2017 U.S. Open Ohio Sectionals

Follow Northeast Ohio players as they work to earn their way toward the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills through Sectional Qualifying in Columbus and Springfield, Ohio on Monday, June 5th!

The Columbus Sectional consists of 36 holes at The Lakes Golf & Country Club and Brookside Golf & Country Club. Watch Timothy Raleigh of Bentleyville, Ryan Armour of Silver Lake, NOPGA pro Mike Stone of Toledo, amateur Patrick Luth of Medina, Open Champion Ben Curtis of Kent, and Ohio Open winner Tim Crouch of Mount Vernon compete with a number of PGA Tour veterans.

At the Springfield Country Club Sectional, follow Tyler Light of Massillon, Randy Dietz of Tallmadge, Nathan Tarter of Mogadore, Green High School freshman Maxell Moldovan of Uniontown, 2017 Tigertown Open winner Stephen Gangluff of Marysville, and Jake Scott of Strongsville as they also face a strong Tour-filled field.

LIVE SCORING for both Sectional events can be found below:

U.S. Open Columbus Sectional

U.S. Open Springfield Sectional