RESULTS: 2017 St. Charles Invitational Boys High School Golf

The Green Boys High School Golf Team traveled to Columbus on Saturday and competed with 20 strong teams at the challenging Columbus Brookside. Green finished in third place and freshman Max Moldovan was medalist with a solid 67.

FINAL RESULTS: Boys High School Golf

2017 St. Charles Invitational

Brookside Golf and Country Club, Columbus

Saturday, September 9, 2017

TEAM RESULTS:

1. St. Xavier 292

2. Liberty 298

3. Green 303

4. Lakota East 308

4. St. Charles A 308

6. Jerome 311

7. Olentangy 314

8. Centerville 316

9. Thomas Worthington 323

9. Westerville Central 323

11. Wellington 325

12. Pick. North 328

13. Upper Arlington 332

14. Moeller 338

15. St. Charles B 341

16. New Albany 341

17. Kilbourne 345

18. Watterson 353

19. Coffman 361

20. Columbus Academy DNF

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:

Max Moldovan (Green) 67

Cameron Frazier (St. X) 70

Jack Kozlowski (st. Charles ) 73

Garrett Madden (st. X) 73

Kyle Schmidt (Lakota East) 73

Ali Khan (Columbus Academy) 74

Trey Rath (Liberty) 74

Grant Smeltzer (Liberty) 74

Cade Breitenstine (Green) 74

Oscar Zimmerman (St. X) 74