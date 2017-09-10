RESULTS: 2017 St. Charles Invitational Boys High School Golf

The Green Boys High School Golf Team traveled to Columbus on Saturday and competed with 20 strong teams at the challenging Columbus Brookside. Green finished in third place and freshman Max Moldovan was medalist with a solid 67.
FINAL RESULTS: Boys High School Golf
2017 St. Charles Invitational
Brookside Golf and Country Club, Columbus
Saturday, September 9, 2017
TEAM RESULTS:
1. St. Xavier 292
2. Liberty 298
3. Green 303
4. Lakota East 308
4. St. Charles A 308
6. Jerome 311
7. Olentangy 314
8. Centerville 316
9. Thomas Worthington 323
9. Westerville Central 323
11. Wellington 325
12. Pick. North 328
13. Upper Arlington 332
14. Moeller 338
15. St. Charles B 341
16. New Albany 341
17. Kilbourne 345
18. Watterson 353
19. Coffman 361
20. Columbus Academy DNF
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:
Max Moldovan (Green) 67
Cameron Frazier (St. X) 70
Jack Kozlowski (st. Charles ) 73
Garrett Madden (st. X) 73
Kyle Schmidt (Lakota East) 73
Ali Khan (Columbus Academy) 74
Trey Rath (Liberty) 74
Grant Smeltzer (Liberty) 74
Cade Breitenstine (Green) 74
Oscar Zimmerman (St. X) 74
No Comment