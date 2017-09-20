RESULTS: 2017 Solon v. Medina Girls High School Golf

The Solon Comets avenged their only loss of the year with a convincing 154-180 win over Medina on Tuesday at Grantwood Golf Course. Jennifer Wang fired a 3 under par 32 to lead Solon and had strong support from Grace Gao and Catherine Wang each whom carded a 40 on the day. The Bees suffered their first loss of the year and were paced by Sophomores Maddie Debnar with a 42 and Erin Frey with a 43. Both Solon and Medina finish Greater Cleveland Conference play at 9-1 in the regular season. The GCC Postseason Tournament will take place at Seneca Golf Course on Monday with Conference Championship implications on the line for both squads.
FINAL RESULTS: Girls High School Golf
2017 Solon v. Medina
Grantwood Golf Course, Solon | Par 35
Tuesday, September 19, 2017
Medina: 180
Maddie Debnar 42
Erin Frey 43
Alex Wiedemann 47
Taylor Billinovich 48
Rebecca Prandi 52
Solon: 154
Jennifer Wang 32
Catherine Wang 40
Grace Gao 40
Catherine Shong 44
Sandy Deng 44
Jessie Kasper 48
