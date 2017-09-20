RESULTS: 2017 Solon v. Medina Girls High School Golf

The Solon Comets avenged their only loss of the year with a convincing 154-180 win over Medina on Tuesday at Grantwood Golf Course. Jennifer Wang fired a 3 under par 32 to lead Solon and had strong support from Grace Gao and Catherine Wang each whom carded a 40 on the day. The Bees suffered their first loss of the year and were paced by Sophomores Maddie Debnar with a 42 and Erin Frey with a 43. Both Solon and Medina finish Greater Cleveland Conference play at 9-1 in the regular season. The GCC Postseason Tournament will take place at Seneca Golf Course on Monday with Conference Championship implications on the line for both squads.

FINAL RESULTS: Girls High School Golf

2017 Solon v. Medina

Grantwood Golf Course, Solon | Par 35

Tuesday, September 19, 2017

Medina: 180

Maddie Debnar 42

Erin Frey 43

Alex Wiedemann 47

Taylor Billinovich 48

Rebecca Prandi 52

Solon: 154

Jennifer Wang 32

Catherine Wang 40

Grace Gao 40

Catherine Shong 44

Sandy Deng 44

Jessie Kasper 48