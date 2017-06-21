NEOH Junior Golf

RESULTS: 2017 North Coast Junior Tour – Madison

North Coast Junior Tour

North Coast Junior Golf TourFINAL RESULTS:
The Classic Auto – North Coast Junior Tour
Madison Country Club, Madison OH
Par 71, 6145 Yards
Tuesday, June 20, 2017

Boys 16-19
Reese Thaler, Chagrin Falls 37-37–74
Jared Garson, Pepper Pike 41-38–79
Scott Hill, Pepper Pike 40-39–79
Bentley Stover, Pepper Pike 39-41–80
Adam Marcus, Pepper Pike 40-41–81
Jack Rini, Chagrin Falls 40-41–81
Andrew Radis, Chagrin Falls 42-39–81
Michael Fimiani, Willoughby 43-39–82
Nathan Strack, Bay Village 43-40–83
Emmett Weil, Chagrin Falls 39-47–86
Stephen Bastian, Perry 41-45–86
Thomas Coyne, University Heights 44-42–86
Alec Weaver, Mentor 44-43–87
Malachi Lors, Conneaut 47-44–91
Cole Horvath, Mentor 49-47–96
Benjamin Ritts, Beachwood 56-54–110

Boys 14-15
Connor Gdovin, Highland Heights 41-35–76
Danny Milo, Mentor 38-39–77
Drew Schnee, Beachwood 39-39–78
Antonio Bodziony, Willoughby 43-39–82
Tommy Hill, Pepper Pike 44-40–84
Gavin Tallal, Fairlawn 43-42–85
Ryan Green, Conneaut 38-48–86
Nelson Pike, Willoughby 43-44–87
Forrest Kuchling, Thompson 46-45–91
William Thomas, Gates Mills 48-44–92
Bryce Shahan, Ashtabula 46-47–93
Richard Iannetta, Mentor 50-50–100
David Simpkins, Mentor on the Lake 49-55–104
Christopher Bridge, Shaker Hts 55-49–104
Jackson Fellinger, Pepper Pike 51-54–105
Michael Yutzy, Willoughby 58-52–110
Jackson Stover, Pepper Pike 58-55–113
Dillon Fellinger, Pepper Pike 66-52–118
Brad Ellis, Pepper Pike 56-63–119
Alex Lavin, Chesterland 65-60–125
Hunter Johnston, Kingsville 75-73–148

Girls 16-19
Nora Nelson, Concord 41-47–88
Clara Lundblad, Chardon 46-45–91
Marina Marusic, Willoughby Hills 47-44–91
Olivia Zampedro, Mentor 45-48–93
Laine Hursh, Chardon 50-44–94
Virginia Travers, Thompson 51-43–94
Emily Green, Conneaut 50-55–105
Isabelle Robertson, Cleveland 53-53–106
Megan Locke, Perry 56-51–107
Kalee Kless, madison 60-60–120
Hannah Snider, Perry 64-69–133

