RESULTS: 2017 NOPGA Junior Tour -Tannenhauf

Final Results:

NOPGA Junior Tour and PUPS Futures Tour

Tannenhauf Golf Club, Alliance, Ohio

Friday, June 16th, 2017



Boys 16-19

1. James Graham, Warren, OH, *33-38-71 -1

1. Adam Filo, Norton, OH, *37-34-71 -1

3. Mark Schlabach, Berlin, OH, *35-37-72 E

3. Brent Dillon, Wooster, OH, *36-36-72 E

5. W. Chandler Kraft, Canton, OH, *36-38-74 +2

6. Alex German, Dover, OH, *39-36-75 +3

7. Brevin Weaver, Sugarcreek, OH, *37-39-76 +4

8. Jake Vetrovsky, Sagamore Hills, OH, *40-37-77 +5

8. Ryan Laipert, Uniontown, OH, *38-39-77 +5

8. Preston Levandowski, Brunswick, OH, *37-40-77 +5

8. Nathaniel Smoot, Brookfield, OH, *37-40-77 +5

8. Christian Barto, Carrollton, OH, *40-37-77 +5

8. Jacob Petrella, Brunswick, OH, *37-40-77 +5

8. Alex Tambellini, East Liverpool OH, *39-38-77 +5

8. Bryan Kordupel, Boardman, OH, *39-38-77 +5

16. Daniel Distelhorst, Akron, OH, *38-41-79 +7

16. Joey Vitali, Warren, OH, *38-41-79 +7

18. Jacob Mullen, Wooster, OH, *41-39-80 +8

18. Colin McClowry, Medina, OH, *37-43-80 +8

18. Tom Roux, Poland, OH, *41-39-80 +8

18. Ian Dorman, Medina, OH, *38-42-80 +8

18. Paul Harris, Ravenna, OH, *40-40-80 +8

18. Zachary Jacobson, Poland, OH, *37-43-80 +8

24. Derek Miller, Garrettsville, OH, *42-39-81 +9

24. Adam Grate, Millersburg, OH, *45-36-81 +9

26. Cooper Phelps, Wadsworth, OH, *43-39-82 +10

26. Alexander Moran, Rittman, OH, *41-41-82 +10

26. Kyle Buzaki, Stow, OH, *41-41-82 +10

29. John Popa, Salem, OH, *44-39-83 +11

29. Ty Johnson, Medina. Ohio, *42-41-83 +11

29. Brock Hawkins, Canton, OH, *42-41-83 +11

32. Ethan Hawkins, North Canton, OH, *40-44-84 +12

32. Austin Goodwill, Mogadore, OH, *45-39-84 +12

34. Maurice Jacobs, Clinton, OH, *41-44-85 +13

35. Bailey Campbell, Mogadore, OH, *44-42-86 +14

35. Christopher Mays, Rocky River, OH, *43-43-86 +14

37. Eric Summers, Dalton, OH, *39-48-87 +15

38. Jacob McConnell, Wooster, OH, *45-43-88 +16

Girls 16-19

1. Annika Neumann, Valley City, OH, *37-37-74 +2

2. Katie McCarthy, Westlake, OH, *39-37-76 +4

3. Mackenzie Dale, Dover, OH, *39-40-79 +7

4. Emily Koehler, Vienna, OH, *42-38-80 +8

5. Armani Shepherd, Copley, *39-42-81 +9

5. Hadley Spielvogel, Boardman, OH, *39-42-81 +9

7. Lyndsay Blum, Independence, OH, *41-41-82 +10

8. Alyssa Drehs, Seville, OH, *40-44-84 +12

9. Emma Jeffries, Wooster, OH, *46-39-85 +13

9. Chloe Crone, Dover, OH, *41-44-85 +13

11. Maggie Owen, Avon Lake, OH, *45-44-89 +17

11. Michelle Lori, Uniontown, OH, *43-46-89 +17

Boys 13-15

1. Aaron Apticar, Uniontown, OH, *36-37-73 +1

2. Mark Dilling, Canton, OH, *38-36-74 +2

2. Jacob Tarkany, Bay Village, OH, *38-36-74 +2

2. Justin Atkinson, Brookfield, OH, *36-38-74 +2

2. Alec Adcock, Canton, OH, *37-37-74 +2

6. Alex’ Anderson, Hartville, OH, *40-37-77 +5

7. Andrew’ Wyss, Canton, OH, *40-38-78 +6

7. Cooper Hrabak, Medina, OH, *38-40-78 +6

7. Zehnder Gibson, Sugarcreek, OH, *39-39-78 +6

7. Thomas Wong, Pepper Pike, OH, *39-39-78 +6

11. Joseph Evans, Hartville, OH, *39-40-79 +7

12. Gabe Miller, Dover, OH, *41-39-80 +8

12. Benjamin Ramold, Massillon, OH, *41-39-80 +8

14. Caden Scarbrough, North Canton, OH, *42-39-81 +9

14. Anthony Clark, Bristolville, OH, *42-39-81 +9

16. Mason Frazier, Wooster, OH, *42-40-82 +10

17. Jaydon Thammachack, Akron, OH, *41-46-87 +15

18. Kyle Campbell, Massillon, OH, *44-44-88 +16

18. Nathan Kinsey, Dover, OH, *47-41-88 +16

20. Kyler Shetler, Strasburg, OH, *49-40-89 +17

20. Michael Porter, McDonald, OH, *43-46-89 +17

Boys 12U

1. Jacob’ Ryan, Akron, OH, *39-35-74 +2

2. Ted Hoover, Canton, OH, *44-48-92 +20

Girls 13-15

1. Kira’ Moore, Mansfield, OH, *39-36-75 +3

2. Alea Griffith, Barberton, OH, *40-39-79 +7

2. Amanda Ruminski, Shelby, OH, *39-40-79 +7

4. Grace May, North Canton, OH, *42-41-83 +11

4. Lauren Petro, Canton, OH, *42-41-83 +11

6. Anastasia Nikolaidis, Canton, OH, *41-44-85 +13

7. Chloe Tarkany, Bay Village, OH, *42-44-86 +14

8. Catherine Wang, Solon, OH, *44-43-87 +15

Girls 12U

1. Ella’ Wong, Pepper Pike, OH, *42-43-85 +13

PUPS BOYS 11-12

1. Fletcher Clark, Canton, OH, *43 +7

2. Rocco Turner, Poland, OH, *44 +8

3. Joey Scarpitti, Westlake, OH, *46 +10

4. Parker Barrett, Aurora, OH, *50 +14

5. Dane Jarvis, Uniontown, OH, *53 +17

6. Cale Jarvis, Uniontown, OH, *56 +20

PUPS GIRLS 13-15

1. Ellie Ryan, Stow, OH, *55 +19

PUPS GIRLS 11-12

1. Erin Strouse, Louisville, OH, *37 +1

2. Kavya Chada, Hinckley, OH, *42 +6

3. Anna Earl, Vienna, WV, *47 +11

4. Cammie Densevich, Stow, OH, *55 +19

PUPS BOYS 8-10

1. Mica Thirion, Twinsburg, OH, *40 +4

2. Dante Turner, Poland, OH, *46 +10

3. Dalton Beattie, Nova, OH, *47 +11

4. Charlie Wilson, Broadview Heights, OH, *51 +15