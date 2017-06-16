RESULTS: 2017 NOPGA Junior Tour -Tannenhauf

Final Results:
NOPGA Junior Tour and PUPS Futures Tour
Tannenhauf Golf Club, Alliance, Ohio
Friday, June 16th, 2017
Boys 16-19
1. James Graham, Warren, OH, *33-38-71 -1
1. Adam Filo, Norton, OH, *37-34-71 -1
3. Mark Schlabach, Berlin, OH, *35-37-72 E
3. Brent Dillon, Wooster, OH, *36-36-72 E
5. W. Chandler Kraft, Canton, OH, *36-38-74 +2
6. Alex German, Dover, OH, *39-36-75 +3
7. Brevin Weaver, Sugarcreek, OH, *37-39-76 +4
8. Jake Vetrovsky, Sagamore Hills, OH, *40-37-77 +5
8. Ryan Laipert, Uniontown, OH, *38-39-77 +5
8. Preston Levandowski, Brunswick, OH, *37-40-77 +5
8. Nathaniel Smoot, Brookfield, OH, *37-40-77 +5
8. Christian Barto, Carrollton, OH, *40-37-77 +5
8. Jacob Petrella, Brunswick, OH, *37-40-77 +5
8. Alex Tambellini, East Liverpool OH, *39-38-77 +5
8. Bryan Kordupel, Boardman, OH, *39-38-77 +5
16. Daniel Distelhorst, Akron, OH, *38-41-79 +7
16. Joey Vitali, Warren, OH, *38-41-79 +7
18. Jacob Mullen, Wooster, OH, *41-39-80 +8
18. Colin McClowry, Medina, OH, *37-43-80 +8
18. Tom Roux, Poland, OH, *41-39-80 +8
18. Ian Dorman, Medina, OH, *38-42-80 +8
18. Paul Harris, Ravenna, OH, *40-40-80 +8
18. Zachary Jacobson, Poland, OH, *37-43-80 +8
24. Derek Miller, Garrettsville, OH, *42-39-81 +9
24. Adam Grate, Millersburg, OH, *45-36-81 +9
26. Cooper Phelps, Wadsworth, OH, *43-39-82 +10
26. Alexander Moran, Rittman, OH, *41-41-82 +10
26. Kyle Buzaki, Stow, OH, *41-41-82 +10
29. John Popa, Salem, OH, *44-39-83 +11
29. Ty Johnson, Medina. Ohio, *42-41-83 +11
29. Brock Hawkins, Canton, OH, *42-41-83 +11
32. Ethan Hawkins, North Canton, OH, *40-44-84 +12
32. Austin Goodwill, Mogadore, OH, *45-39-84 +12
34. Maurice Jacobs, Clinton, OH, *41-44-85 +13
35. Bailey Campbell, Mogadore, OH, *44-42-86 +14
35. Christopher Mays, Rocky River, OH, *43-43-86 +14
37. Eric Summers, Dalton, OH, *39-48-87 +15
38. Jacob McConnell, Wooster, OH, *45-43-88 +16
Girls 16-19
1. Annika Neumann, Valley City, OH, *37-37-74 +2
2. Katie McCarthy, Westlake, OH, *39-37-76 +4
3. Mackenzie Dale, Dover, OH, *39-40-79 +7
4. Emily Koehler, Vienna, OH, *42-38-80 +8
5. Armani Shepherd, Copley, *39-42-81 +9
5. Hadley Spielvogel, Boardman, OH, *39-42-81 +9
7. Lyndsay Blum, Independence, OH, *41-41-82 +10
8. Alyssa Drehs, Seville, OH, *40-44-84 +12
9. Emma Jeffries, Wooster, OH, *46-39-85 +13
9. Chloe Crone, Dover, OH, *41-44-85 +13
11. Maggie Owen, Avon Lake, OH, *45-44-89 +17
11. Michelle Lori, Uniontown, OH, *43-46-89 +17
Boys 13-15
1. Aaron Apticar, Uniontown, OH, *36-37-73 +1
2. Mark Dilling, Canton, OH, *38-36-74 +2
2. Jacob Tarkany, Bay Village, OH, *38-36-74 +2
2. Justin Atkinson, Brookfield, OH, *36-38-74 +2
2. Alec Adcock, Canton, OH, *37-37-74 +2
6. Alex’ Anderson, Hartville, OH, *40-37-77 +5
7. Andrew’ Wyss, Canton, OH, *40-38-78 +6
7. Cooper Hrabak, Medina, OH, *38-40-78 +6
7. Zehnder Gibson, Sugarcreek, OH, *39-39-78 +6
7. Thomas Wong, Pepper Pike, OH, *39-39-78 +6
11. Joseph Evans, Hartville, OH, *39-40-79 +7
12. Gabe Miller, Dover, OH, *41-39-80 +8
12. Benjamin Ramold, Massillon, OH, *41-39-80 +8
14. Caden Scarbrough, North Canton, OH, *42-39-81 +9
14. Anthony Clark, Bristolville, OH, *42-39-81 +9
16. Mason Frazier, Wooster, OH, *42-40-82 +10
17. Jaydon Thammachack, Akron, OH, *41-46-87 +15
18. Kyle Campbell, Massillon, OH, *44-44-88 +16
18. Nathan Kinsey, Dover, OH, *47-41-88 +16
20. Kyler Shetler, Strasburg, OH, *49-40-89 +17
20. Michael Porter, McDonald, OH, *43-46-89 +17
Boys 12U
1. Jacob’ Ryan, Akron, OH, *39-35-74 +2
2. Ted Hoover, Canton, OH, *44-48-92 +20
Girls 13-15
1. Kira’ Moore, Mansfield, OH, *39-36-75 +3
2. Alea Griffith, Barberton, OH, *40-39-79 +7
2. Amanda Ruminski, Shelby, OH, *39-40-79 +7
4. Grace May, North Canton, OH, *42-41-83 +11
4. Lauren Petro, Canton, OH, *42-41-83 +11
6. Anastasia Nikolaidis, Canton, OH, *41-44-85 +13
7. Chloe Tarkany, Bay Village, OH, *42-44-86 +14
8. Catherine Wang, Solon, OH, *44-43-87 +15
Girls 12U
1. Ella’ Wong, Pepper Pike, OH, *42-43-85 +13
PUPS BOYS 11-12
1. Fletcher Clark, Canton, OH, *43 +7
2. Rocco Turner, Poland, OH, *44 +8
3. Joey Scarpitti, Westlake, OH, *46 +10
4. Parker Barrett, Aurora, OH, *50 +14
5. Dane Jarvis, Uniontown, OH, *53 +17
6. Cale Jarvis, Uniontown, OH, *56 +20
PUPS GIRLS 13-15
1. Ellie Ryan, Stow, OH, *55 +19
PUPS GIRLS 11-12
1. Erin Strouse, Louisville, OH, *37 +1
2. Kavya Chada, Hinckley, OH, *42 +6
3. Anna Earl, Vienna, WV, *47 +11
4. Cammie Densevich, Stow, OH, *55 +19
PUPS BOYS 8-10
1. Mica Thirion, Twinsburg, OH, *40 +4
2. Dante Turner, Poland, OH, *46 +10
3. Dalton Beattie, Nova, OH, *47 +11
4. Charlie Wilson, Broadview Heights, OH, *51 +15
