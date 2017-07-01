RESULTS: 2017 NOPGA Junior Tour – Rawiga

Final Results:

NOPGA Junior Tour and PUPS Futures Tour

Rawiga Country Club, Seville, Ohio

Friday, June 30th, 2017

Boys 16-19

1. Brandon Netzel, North Ridgeville, OH, *37-39-76 +4

1. Braden Smith’, Sterling, OH, *40-36-76 +4

3. Joshua Woodward, Canal Fulton, OH, *37-40-77 +5

3. Jake Kehoe, Powell, OH, *40-37-77 +5

5. Adam’ Filo, Norton, OH, *36-42-78 +6

5. Brent Dillon’, Wooster, OH, *37-41-78 +6

5. Colin McClowry, Medina, OH, *39-39-78 +6

5. Derek Miller, Garrettsville, OH, *40-38-78 +6

9. Cooper Phelps, Wadsworth, OH, *40-40-80 +8

10. Matthew Flinchbaugh, Twinsburg, OH, *42-39-81 +9

10. Thomas Frey, Broadview Heights, OH, *43-38-81 +9

12. David Laib, Wadsworth, OH, *42-40-82 +10

12. Jake Vetrovsky, Sagamore Hills, OH, *39-43-82 +10

14. Maurice Jacobs, Clinton, OH, *42-41-83 +11

15. Alexander Moran, Wadsworth, OH, *44-40-84 +12

16. Eric Summers, Dalton, OH, *40-45-85 +13

17. Matt Miller, Smithville, OH, *43-43-86 +14

17. Jeremy Thorn, Aurora, OH, *47-39-86 +14

19. Caden Pittman, Medina, OH, *46-41-87 +15

19. Christopher Mays, Rocky River, OH, *45-42-87 +15

21. Andrew Halas, Canton, OH, *47-42-89 +17

21. Carson Wirebaugh, Medina, OH, *45-44-89 +17

23. Jacob McConnell, Wooster, OH, *50-40-90 +18

23. Carl Ross, Youngstown, OH, *48-42-90 +18

Girls 16-19

1. Alyssa Drehs, Seville, OH, *43-38-81 +10

2. Armani Shepherd, Copley, *40-42-82 +11

3. Sierra Townsend, Alliance, OH, *41-42-83 +12

4. Lyndsay Blum’, Independence, OH, *44-40-84 +13

4. Lauren Griggy, Uniontown, OH, *44-40-84 +13

6. Madison Gardner, Avon, OH, *44-41-85 +14

6. Chloe Crone, Dover, OH, *46-39-85 +14

8. McKenna Jordan, Westfield Center, OH, *43-43-86 +15

8. Annika Neumann, Valley City, OH, *45-41-86 +15

10. Allison St. Clair, West Salem, OH, *45-42-87 +16

10. Megan Grospitch, North Royalton, OH, *42-45-87 +16

12. Averi Hanna, seville, ohio, *42-46-88 +17

13. Samantha Tinsley, Lisbon, OH, *46-43-89 +18

Boys 13-15

1. Solomon Petrie’, Akron, OH, *40-35-75 +3

2. Joshua Wright, Fairlawn, OH, *41-40-81 +9

3. John Varley, Medina, OH, *41-41-82 +10

3. Jaydon Thammachack’, Akron, OH, *39-43-82 +10

3. Matt Romansky, Westlake, OH, *41-41-82 +10

6. Tyler Madden’, Avon Lake, OH, *39-44-83 +11

6. Gabe Miller, Dover, OH, *42-41-83 +11

6. Thomas Wong, Pepper Pike, OH, *41-42-83 +11

9. Mark Dilling’, Canton, OH, *43-44-87 +15

10. Luke Radis, Aurora, OH, *43-45-88 +16

11. Jacob Blumer, Canton, OH, *47-42-89 +17

Girls 13-15

1. Amanda Ruminski, Shelby, OH, *38-35-73 +2

2. Kira’ Moore, Mansfield, OH, *42-35-77 +6

3. Sydney Scibetta, Canton, OH, *42-40-82 +11

4. Alea Griffith, Barberton, OH, *44-40-84 +13

5. Alexandria Patrone, Poland, OH, *45-47-92 +21

Girls 12-under

1. Ella’ Wong, Pepper Pike, OH, *47-44-91 +20

PUPS Future Tour Boys 11-12

1. Fletcher Clark, Canton, OH, *44 +9

2. Parker Barrett, Aurora, OH, *48 +13

3. Ethan Pulido, Hudson, OH, *50 +15

4. Joey Scarpitti, Westlake, OH, *53 +18



PUPS Future Tour Girls 13-15

1. Sophia Rosa, Canton, OH, *40 +5

2. Ellie Ryan, Stow, OH, *54 +19

PUPS Future Tour Girls 11-12

1. Erin Strouse, Louisville, OH, *49 +13

PUPS Future Tour Boys 8-10

1. Dexter James, Hudson, OH, *45 +9

2. Mica Thirion, Twinsburg, OH, *46 +10

3. Charlie Wilson, Broadview Heights, OH, *47 +11

4. Dalton Beattie, Nova, OH, *50 +14

5. Rory Healy, Chagrin Falls, OH, *51 +15

6. Chase Zelesnak, Youngstown, OH, *52 +16