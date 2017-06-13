RESULTS: 2017 NOPGA Junior Tour – Portage

Final Results:

NOPGA Junior Tour

Portage Country Club, Akron, Ohio

June 12th, 2017

Boys 16-19

1. JT Forster, Fairlawn, OH, *37-33-70 -1

2. Adam Filo, Norton, OH, *37-35-72 +1

3. Jonathon Knapp, Uniontown, OH, *40-34-74 +3

3. Alex Tambellini, East Liverpool OH, *38-36-74 +3

5. Brent Dillon, Wooster, OH, *36-40-76 +5

6. Preston Levandowski, Brunswick, OH, *38-39-77 +6

7. Cameron Maclellan, Medina, OH, *35-43-78 +7

7. Jake Vetrovsky, Sagamore Hills, OH, *39-39-78 +7

9. Colton Vincelette, Copley, OH, *37-42-79 +8

9. Kyle Smith, Kent, OH, *39-40-79 +8

11. Derek Miller, Garrettsville, OH, *40-40-80 +9

11. Brock Hawkins, Canton, OH, *38-42-80 +9

11. Ben Cawley, Shaker Heights, OH, *42-38-80 +9

11. Kyle Buzaki, Stow, OH, *41-39-80 +9

11. Maurice Jacobs, Clinton, OH, *41-39-80 +9

11. Dylan Ledford, Apple Creek, OH, *38-42-80 +9

17. Tyler Ankrom, Akron, OH, *40-41-81 +10

18. Austin Goodwill, Mogadore, OH, *39-43-82 +11

18. Cooper Phelps, Wadsworth, OH, *38-44-82 +11

20. Ryan Laipert, Uniontown, OH, *40-43-83 +12

20. Jacob Petrella, Brunswick, OH, *42-41-83 +12

22. Ethan Fretag, Stow, OH, *41-43-84 +13

23. Claude Smith, Uniontown, OH, *46-39-85 +14

23. Jaydan Morgan, Barberton, OH, *46-39-85 +14

23. Ian Tallman, Hudson, OH, *44-41-85 +14

26. Alexander Moran, Rittman, OH, *45-41-86 +15

26. Jacob McConnell, Wooster, OH, *44-42-86 +15

26. Nolan Helline, North Lawrence, OH, *44-42-86 +15

26. Matt Miller, Smithville, OH, *42-44-86 +15

30. Drake Van Nostran, North Canton, OH, *42-45-87 +16

30. Ian Gorman, Twinsburg, OH, *43-44-87 +16

32. Tyler Freudeman, Canton, OH, *42-46-88 +17

33. Max Congeni, Canton, OH, *45-44-89 +18

33. Jacob Mullen, Wooster, OH, *45-44-89 +18

33. Luke Helline, North Lawrence, OH, *46-43-89 +18

36. Dante Flak, Canfield, OH, *49-41-90 +19

Girls 16-19

1. Jennifer Wang, Solon, OH, *35-37-72 +1

2. Ivana Shah, Fairlawn, OH, *38-38-76 +5

3. Emma Davies, Avon Lake, OH, *41-37-78 +7

3. Amanda Baker, Brooklyn, OH, *44-34-78 +7

5. Emily Koehler, Vienna, OH, *42-38-80 +9

6. Samantha Burmeister, Avon, OH, *43-39-82 +11

7. Michelle Lori, Uniontown, OH, *45-39-84 +13

7. Annika Neumann, Valley City, OH, *41-43-84 +13

9. Sonum Jagetia, Westlake, OH, *47-40-87 +16

9. Armani Shepherd, Copley, *43-44-87 +16

11. Hadley Spielvogel, Boardman, OH, *45-43-88 +17

Boys 13-15

1. Thomas Wong, Pepper Pike, OH, *36-37-73 +2

2. Andrew’ Wyss, Canton, OH, *37-38-75 +4

3. Mason Frazier, Wooster, OH, *40-37-77 +6

3. Colton Levey, Twinsburg, OH, *40-37-77 +6

3. Aaron Apticar, Uniontown, OH, *39-38-77 +6

6. Mark Dilling, Canton, OH, *37-42-79 +8

6. Daniel Page, Munroe Falls, OH, *38-41-79 +8

8. Robert Kimmel, Shaker Heights, OH, *42-38-80 +9

8. Jamison Ellis, Uniontown, OH, *43-37-80 +9

10. Solomon Petrie, Akron, OH, *42-39-81 +10

11. Cooper Hrabak, Medina, OH, *39-43-82 +11

12. Tyler Madden, Avon Lake, OH, *40-43-83 +12

13. Jaydon Thammachack, Akron, OH, *39-45-84 +13

14. Kyle Campbell, Massillon, OH, *44-41-85 +14

14. Charlie Huscroft, Kent, OH, *42-43-85 +14

16. Ian Bruchhauser, Anchorage, AK, *45-42-87 +16

17. Luke Radis, Aurora, OH, *42-46-88 +17

18. Oscar Valentine, Medina, OH, *42-47-89 +18

19. Erik Block, Hudson, OH, *43-47-90 +19

Girls 13-15

1. Kira’ Moore, Mansfield, OH, *39-40-79 +8

2. Chloe Tarkany, Bay Village, OH, *41-43-84 +13

2. Catherine Wang, Solon, OH, *44-40-84 +13

4. Alea Griffith, Barberton, OH, *42-44-86 +15

5. Julia Hofacker, Akron, OH, *44-45-89 +18

Boys 12U

1. Bradley Chill, Columbia Station, OH, *42-38-80 +9

1. Jacob’ Ryan, Akron, OH, *39-41-80 +9

3. Ethan Kasler, Massillon, OH, *43-42-85 +14

Girls 12U

1. Ella’ Wong, Pepper Pike, OH, *44-43-87 +16