RESULTS: 2017 NOPGA Junior Tour – Fox Den

FINAL RESULTS: NOPGA Junior Tour Results

Fox Den Golf Course, Stow, Ohio

Friday, July 14th, 2017

Boys 16-19Girls 16-19

1. Secilia Ho, Wadsworth, OH, *33-40-73 +3

2. Katie McCarthy, Westlake, OH, *36-39-75 +5

3. Emily’ Koehler, Vienna, OH, *36-40-76 +6

4. Samantha Tinsley, Lisbon, OH, *39-39-78 +8

5. Lyndsay Blum’, Independence, OH, *37-42-79 +9

5. Hannah Finley, Kent, OH, *42-37-79 +9

7. Armani Shepherd, Copley, *39-43-82 +12

7. Sydney Heinbaugh, Youngstown, OH, *41-41-82 +12

9. Jenna Jacobson’, Poland, OH, *40-43-83 +13

9. Grace Thompson, Kent, OH, *42-41-83 +13

11. Madison Justice, Akron, OH, *42-42-84 +14

12. Erin Adams, Shaker Heights, OH, *39-46-85 +15

13. Michelle Lori, Uniontown, OH, *40-46-86 +16

13. Meaghan Grant, Hudson, OH, *41-45-86 +16

15. Maura Knox, Stow, OH, *44-44-88 +18

15. Lauren Griggy, Uniontown, OH, *41-47-88 +18

Boys 13-15

1. Andrew’ Wyss, Canton, OH, *36-35-71 +1

2. Darin Hudak’, Tallmadge, OH, *33-39-72 +2

3. Aaron Apticar’, Uniontown, OH, *35-39-74 +4

3. Solomon’ Petrie’, Akron, OH, *36-38-74 +4

3. Ben’ Cors, Wooster, OH, *40-34-74 +4

6. Daniel Page, Munroe Falls, OH, *39-36-75 +5

7. Jaydon Thammachack’, Akron, OH, *38-38-76 +6

7. Daniel Burgoyne, Aurora, OH, *39-39-78 +6

9. Dylan Kaufman, Benton, OH, *34-43-77 +7

9. Justin Atkinson, Brookfield, OH, *36-41-77 +7

9. Jay Magyari’, Sagamore Hills, OH, *39-38-77 +7

12. Cooper Hrabak, Medina, OH, *41-37-78 +8

13. Carter Troyer, Kent, OH, *41-40-81 +11

14. Thomas’ Wong, Pepper Pike, OH, *36-46-82 +12

14. Andrew Martin, Westlake, OH, *41-41-82 +12

16. Mason Frazier’, Wooster, OH, *41-42-83 +13

17. Burke Villenauve, Hudson, OH, *43-41-84 +14

17. Joshua Wright, Fairlawn, OH, *40-44-84 +14

17. Casey Troyer, Kent, OH, *41-43-84 +14

20. Charlie Huscroft, Kent, OH, *37-48-85 +15

21. Liam Doyle, Rocky River, OH, *43-43-86 +16

22. Dominic Flasco, Stow, OH, *43-46-89 +19

22. Greg Madar, Hudson, OH, *41-48-89 +19

22. Marek Seaholts, Kent, OH, *43-46-89 +19

25. Connor Rubin, Hudson, OH, *43-47-90 +20

25. Jacob Shankel, Canton, OH, *46-44-90 +20

25. Nathan Ryan, Akron, OH, *44-46-90 +20

25. Ethan Shah, Munroe Falls, OH, *42-48-90 +20

Girls 13-15

1. Kira’ Moore, Mansfield, OH, *35-39-74 +4

2. Julia Hofacker, Akron, OH, *37-40-77 +7

2. Alea Griffith, Barberton, OH, *40-37-77 +7

4. Lauren Garner, Kent, OH, *37-43-80 +10

5. Grace May, North Canton, OH, *41-44-85 +15

6. Catherine Wang, Solon, OH, *40-47-87 +17

Boys 12U

1. Jack Vojtko’, Stow, OH, *33-36-69 -1

Girls 12U

1. Ella’ Wong, Pepper Pike, OH, *39-44-83 +13