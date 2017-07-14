RESULTS: 2017 NOPGA Junior Tour – Fox Den

FINAL RESULTS: NOPGA Junior Tour Results
Fox Den Golf Course, Stow, Ohio
Friday, July 14th, 2017
Boys 16-19Girls 16-19
1. Secilia Ho, Wadsworth, OH, *33-40-73 +3
2. Katie McCarthy, Westlake, OH, *36-39-75 +5
3. Emily’ Koehler, Vienna, OH, *36-40-76 +6
4. Samantha Tinsley, Lisbon, OH, *39-39-78 +8
5. Lyndsay Blum’, Independence, OH, *37-42-79 +9
5. Hannah Finley, Kent, OH, *42-37-79 +9
7. Armani Shepherd, Copley, *39-43-82 +12
7. Sydney Heinbaugh, Youngstown, OH, *41-41-82 +12
9. Jenna Jacobson’, Poland, OH, *40-43-83 +13
9. Grace Thompson, Kent, OH, *42-41-83 +13
11. Madison Justice, Akron, OH, *42-42-84 +14
12. Erin Adams, Shaker Heights, OH, *39-46-85 +15
13. Michelle Lori, Uniontown, OH, *40-46-86 +16
13. Meaghan Grant, Hudson, OH, *41-45-86 +16
15. Maura Knox, Stow, OH, *44-44-88 +18
15. Lauren Griggy, Uniontown, OH, *41-47-88 +18
Boys 13-15
1. Andrew’ Wyss, Canton, OH, *36-35-71 +1
2. Darin Hudak’, Tallmadge, OH, *33-39-72 +2
3. Aaron Apticar’, Uniontown, OH, *35-39-74 +4
3. Solomon’ Petrie’, Akron, OH, *36-38-74 +4
3. Ben’ Cors, Wooster, OH, *40-34-74 +4
6. Daniel Page, Munroe Falls, OH, *39-36-75 +5
7. Jaydon Thammachack’, Akron, OH, *38-38-76 +6
7. Daniel Burgoyne, Aurora, OH, *39-39-78 +6
9. Dylan Kaufman, Benton, OH, *34-43-77 +7
9. Justin Atkinson, Brookfield, OH, *36-41-77 +7
9. Jay Magyari’, Sagamore Hills, OH, *39-38-77 +7
12. Cooper Hrabak, Medina, OH, *41-37-78 +8
13. Carter Troyer, Kent, OH, *41-40-81 +11
14. Thomas’ Wong, Pepper Pike, OH, *36-46-82 +12
14. Andrew Martin, Westlake, OH, *41-41-82 +12
16. Mason Frazier’, Wooster, OH, *41-42-83 +13
17. Burke Villenauve, Hudson, OH, *43-41-84 +14
17. Joshua Wright, Fairlawn, OH, *40-44-84 +14
17. Casey Troyer, Kent, OH, *41-43-84 +14
20. Charlie Huscroft, Kent, OH, *37-48-85 +15
21. Liam Doyle, Rocky River, OH, *43-43-86 +16
22. Dominic Flasco, Stow, OH, *43-46-89 +19
22. Greg Madar, Hudson, OH, *41-48-89 +19
22. Marek Seaholts, Kent, OH, *43-46-89 +19
25. Connor Rubin, Hudson, OH, *43-47-90 +20
25. Jacob Shankel, Canton, OH, *46-44-90 +20
25. Nathan Ryan, Akron, OH, *44-46-90 +20
25. Ethan Shah, Munroe Falls, OH, *42-48-90 +20
Girls 13-15
1. Kira’ Moore, Mansfield, OH, *35-39-74 +4
2. Julia Hofacker, Akron, OH, *37-40-77 +7
2. Alea Griffith, Barberton, OH, *40-37-77 +7
4. Lauren Garner, Kent, OH, *37-43-80 +10
5. Grace May, North Canton, OH, *41-44-85 +15
6. Catherine Wang, Solon, OH, *40-47-87 +17
Boys 12U
1. Jack Vojtko’, Stow, OH, *33-36-69 -1
Girls 12U
1. Ella’ Wong, Pepper Pike, OH, *39-44-83 +13
