RESULTS: 2017 NOPGA Junior Tour – Clearview

FINAL RESULTS:
NOPGA Junior Tour and PUPS Future Tour
Clearview Golf Club, East Canton, Ohio
Wednesday, July 5th, 2017
Boys 16-19
1. James Graham’, Warren, OH, *37-35-72 E
2. Dylan Ledford, Apple Creek, OH, *37-37-74 +2
3. Bryan Kordupel, Boardman, OH, *38-38-76 +4
4. Jacob McConnell, Wooster, OH, *41-36-77 +5
5. Christian Barto’, Carrollton, OH, *39-40-79 +7
5. Brock Hawkins, Canton, OH, *38-41-79 +7
5. Austin Goodwill, Mogadore, OH, *40-39-79 +7
8. Claude Smith, Uniontown, OH, *41-39-80 +8
9. David Laib, Wadsworth, OH, *41-41-82 +10
9. Brevin Weaver, Sugarcreek, OH, *39-43-82 +10
11. Evan Gardell, Canton, OH, *44-39-83 +11
11. Matthew Flinchbaugh, Twinsburg, OH, *43-40-83 +11
13. Austin Jacobs, Jefferson, Ohio, *40-44-84 +12
14. Nicholas Noble, Shreve, OH, *47-42-89 +17
14. Bailey Campbell, Mogadore, OH, *47-42-89 +17
Girls 16-19
1. Sydney Heinbaugh, Youngstown, OH, *42-37-79 +7
2. Secilia Ho, Wadsworth, OH, *45-37-82 +10
3. Allison St. Clair, West Salem, OH, *44-46-90 +18
Boys 13-15
1. Andrew’ Wyss, Canton, OH, *33-36-69 -3
2. Mason Frazier’, Wooster, OH, *38-34-72 E
3. Zehnder Gibson, Sugarcreek, OH, *41-41-82 +10
4. Dylan Kaufman, Benton, OH, *41-42-83 +11
4. Jacob Blumer, Canton, OH, *43-40-83 +11
6. Kyle Campbell, Massillon, OH, *43-45-88 +16
7. Luke Radis, Aurora, OH, *40-50-90 +18
Girls 13-15
1. Kira’ Moore, Mansfield, OH, *41-37-78 +6
Pups Future Tour Boys 11-12
1. Parker Barrett, Aurora, OH, *42 +6
2. Fletcher Clark, Canton, OH, *44 +8
3. Ethan Pulido, Hudson, OH, *49 +13
4. Joey Scarpitti, Westlake, OH, *55 +19
Pups Future Tour Girls 11-12
1. Erin Strouse, Louisville, OH, *48 +12
2. Anna Earl, Vienna, WV, *49 +13
Pups Future Tour Boys 8-10
1. Rory Healy, Chagrin Falls, OH, *41 +5
2. Mica Thirion, Twinsburg, OH, *45 +9
3. Dalton Beattie, Nova, OH, *47 +11
3. Dexter James, Hudson, OH, *47 +11
5. Chase Zelesnak, Youngstown, OH, *52 +16
