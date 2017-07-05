RESULTS: 2017 NOPGA Junior Tour – Clearview

FINAL RESULTS:

NOPGA Junior Tour and PUPS Future Tour

Clearview Golf Club, East Canton, Ohio

Wednesday, July 5th, 2017

Boys 16-19

1. James Graham’, Warren, OH, *37-35-72 E

2. Dylan Ledford, Apple Creek, OH, *37-37-74 +2

3. Bryan Kordupel, Boardman, OH, *38-38-76 +4

4. Jacob McConnell, Wooster, OH, *41-36-77 +5

5. Christian Barto’, Carrollton, OH, *39-40-79 +7

5. Brock Hawkins, Canton, OH, *38-41-79 +7

5. Austin Goodwill, Mogadore, OH, *40-39-79 +7

8. Claude Smith, Uniontown, OH, *41-39-80 +8

9. David Laib, Wadsworth, OH, *41-41-82 +10

9. Brevin Weaver, Sugarcreek, OH, *39-43-82 +10

11. Evan Gardell, Canton, OH, *44-39-83 +11

11. Matthew Flinchbaugh, Twinsburg, OH, *43-40-83 +11

13. Austin Jacobs, Jefferson, Ohio, *40-44-84 +12

14. Nicholas Noble, Shreve, OH, *47-42-89 +17

14. Bailey Campbell, Mogadore, OH, *47-42-89 +17

Girls 16-19

1. Sydney Heinbaugh, Youngstown, OH, *42-37-79 +7

2. Secilia Ho, Wadsworth, OH, *45-37-82 +10

3. Allison St. Clair, West Salem, OH, *44-46-90 +18

Boys 13-15

1. Andrew’ Wyss, Canton, OH, *33-36-69 -3

2. Mason Frazier’, Wooster, OH, *38-34-72 E

3. Zehnder Gibson, Sugarcreek, OH, *41-41-82 +10

4. Dylan Kaufman, Benton, OH, *41-42-83 +11

4. Jacob Blumer, Canton, OH, *43-40-83 +11

6. Kyle Campbell, Massillon, OH, *43-45-88 +16

7. Luke Radis, Aurora, OH, *40-50-90 +18

Girls 13-15

1. Kira’ Moore, Mansfield, OH, *41-37-78 +6

Pups Future Tour Boys 11-12

1. Parker Barrett, Aurora, OH, *42 +6

2. Fletcher Clark, Canton, OH, *44 +8

3. Ethan Pulido, Hudson, OH, *49 +13

4. Joey Scarpitti, Westlake, OH, *55 +19

Pups Future Tour Girls 11-12

1. Erin Strouse, Louisville, OH, *48 +12

2. Anna Earl, Vienna, WV, *49 +13

Pups Future Tour Boys 8-10

1. Rory Healy, Chagrin Falls, OH, *41 +5

2. Mica Thirion, Twinsburg, OH, *45 +9

3. Dalton Beattie, Nova, OH, *47 +11

3. Dexter James, Hudson, OH, *47 +11

5. Chase Zelesnak, Youngstown, OH, *52 +16