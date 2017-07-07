RESULTS: 2017 NOPGA Junior Tour – Willandale

Final Results:
NOPGA Junior Tour and PUPS Future Tour
Willandale Golf Club, Sugarcreek, Ohio
Friday, July 7th, 2017
Boys 16-19
(Boys 16-19 Weather Shortened to 9 holes)
1. Brevin Weaver, Sugarcreek, OH, *35-0-35 -1
1. Dylan Tucker, Strasburg, OH, *35-0-35 -1
1. Joey Vitali, Warren, OH, *35-0-35 -1
4. Mark Schlabach, Berlin, OH, *36-0-36 E
5. Mitchel Neidenthal, Strasburg, *37-0-37 +1
5. Ben Koshmider, Dundee, OH, *37-0-37 +1
5. Alex German, Dover, OH, *37-0-37 +1
5. Colin McClowry, Medina, OH, *37-0-37 +1
5. Alex Tambellini, East Liverpool OH, *37-0-37 +1
10. Matthew Flinchbaugh, Twinsburg, OH, *38-0-38 +2
11. Brock Hawkins, Canton, OH, *39-0-39 +3
11. Christian Barto’, Carrollton, OH, *39-0-39 +3
11. Jack Jones, Dover, OH, *39-0-39 +3
11. Thad Weaver, Wooster, OH, *39-0-39 +3
15. Michael Neidenthal, Strasburg, *41-0-41 +5
15. Drew Hostetler, Apple Creek, OH, *41-0-41 +5
17. Evan Gardell, Canton, OH, *42-0-42 +6
17. John Popa, Salem, OH, *42-0-42 +6
17. Jacob McConnell, Wooster, OH, *42-0-42 +6
17. James Calvin Willis, Strasburg, OH, *42-0-42 +6
21. Nicholas Fromel, Canfield, OH, *44-0-44 +8
21. Dylan Ledford, Apple Creek, OH, *44-0-44 +8
23. Ty Johnson, Medina. Ohio, *45-0-45 +9
23. Paul Harris, Ravenna, OH, *45-0-45 +9
PUPS Boys 11-12
1. Fletcher Clark, Canton, OH, *42 +6
2. Parker Barrett, Aurora, OH, *48 +12
2. Ethan Pulido, Hudson, OH, *48 +12
4. Trace Gibson, Sugarcreek, OH, *49 +13
5. Rocco Turner, Poland, OH, *50 +14
PUPS Girls 13-15
1. Campbell Young, North Canton, OH, *59 +23
PUPS Girls 11-12
1. Kavya Chada, Hinckley, OH, *39 +3
2. Erin Strouse, Louisville, OH, *45 +9
3. Cammie Densevich, Stow, OH, *50 +14
3. Anna Earl, Vienna, WV, *50 +14
PUPS Boys 8-10
1. Mica Thirion, Twinsburg, OH, *41 +5
2. Dalton Beattie, Nova, OH, *43 +7
3. Dexter James, Hudson, OH, *45 +9
3. Rory Healy, Chagrin Falls, OH, *45 +9
5. Dante Turner, Poland, OH, *46 +10
6. Chase Zelesnak, Youngstown, OH, *52 +16
