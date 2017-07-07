RESULTS: 2017 NOPGA Junior Tour – Willandale

Final Results:

NOPGA Junior Tour and PUPS Future Tour

Willandale Golf Club, Sugarcreek, Ohio

Friday, July 7th, 2017

Boys 16-19

(Boys 16-19 Weather Shortened to 9 holes)

1. Brevin Weaver, Sugarcreek, OH, *35-0-35 -1

1. Dylan Tucker, Strasburg, OH, *35-0-35 -1

1. Joey Vitali, Warren, OH, *35-0-35 -1

4. Mark Schlabach, Berlin, OH, *36-0-36 E

5. Mitchel Neidenthal, Strasburg, *37-0-37 +1

5. Ben Koshmider, Dundee, OH, *37-0-37 +1

5. Alex German, Dover, OH, *37-0-37 +1

5. Colin McClowry, Medina, OH, *37-0-37 +1

5. Alex Tambellini, East Liverpool OH, *37-0-37 +1

10. Matthew Flinchbaugh, Twinsburg, OH, *38-0-38 +2

11. Brock Hawkins, Canton, OH, *39-0-39 +3

11. Christian Barto’, Carrollton, OH, *39-0-39 +3

11. Jack Jones, Dover, OH, *39-0-39 +3

11. Thad Weaver, Wooster, OH, *39-0-39 +3

15. Michael Neidenthal, Strasburg, *41-0-41 +5

15. Drew Hostetler, Apple Creek, OH, *41-0-41 +5

17. Evan Gardell, Canton, OH, *42-0-42 +6

17. John Popa, Salem, OH, *42-0-42 +6

17. Jacob McConnell, Wooster, OH, *42-0-42 +6

17. James Calvin Willis, Strasburg, OH, *42-0-42 +6

21. Nicholas Fromel, Canfield, OH, *44-0-44 +8

21. Dylan Ledford, Apple Creek, OH, *44-0-44 +8

23. Ty Johnson, Medina. Ohio, *45-0-45 +9

23. Paul Harris, Ravenna, OH, *45-0-45 +9

PUPS Boys 11-12

1. Fletcher Clark, Canton, OH, *42 +6

2. Parker Barrett, Aurora, OH, *48 +12

2. Ethan Pulido, Hudson, OH, *48 +12

4. Trace Gibson, Sugarcreek, OH, *49 +13

5. Rocco Turner, Poland, OH, *50 +14

PUPS Girls 13-15

1. Campbell Young, North Canton, OH, *59 +23

PUPS Girls 11-12

1. Kavya Chada, Hinckley, OH, *39 +3

2. Erin Strouse, Louisville, OH, *45 +9

3. Cammie Densevich, Stow, OH, *50 +14

3. Anna Earl, Vienna, WV, *50 +14

PUPS Boys 8-10

1. Mica Thirion, Twinsburg, OH, *41 +5

2. Dalton Beattie, Nova, OH, *43 +7

3. Dexter James, Hudson, OH, *45 +9

3. Rory Healy, Chagrin Falls, OH, *45 +9

5. Dante Turner, Poland, OH, *46 +10

6. Chase Zelesnak, Youngstown, OH, *52 +16