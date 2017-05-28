RESULTS: 2017 NOPGA Jr PGA Qualifier – Riceland

FINAL RESULTS:

2017 NOPGA Junior Sectional Qualifier #4

Riceland Golf Course, Orrville, OH

Saturday, May 27th, 2017



Boys 16-19

1. Miles DeMuesy, Clinton, OH, *34-32-66 -5

2. Zak Supelak, Copley, Ohio, *33-35-68 -3

3. Brent Dillon, Wooster, OH, *34-35-69 -2

4. Dylan Ledford, Apple Creek, OH, *33-38-71 E

4. Mark Schlabach, Berlin, OH, *36-35-71 E

6. Christian Barto, Carrollton, OH, *38-34-72 +1

7. Brandon Obermiller, North Canton, OH, *35-38-73 +2

8. Daniel Distelhorst, Akron, OH, *38-36-74 +3

8. Branson Brownfield, Lisbon, OH, *38-36-74 +3

8. Thad Weaver, Wooster, OH, *35-39-74 +3

8. Brock Dettmer, Butler, OH, *38-36-74 +3

12. Drew Hostetler, Apple Creek, OH, *38-37-75 +4

12. Bruce Yoder, Millersburg, OH, *38-37-75 +4

12. David Laib, Wadsworth, OH, *40-35-75 +4

15. Brock Hawkins, Canton, OH, *40-37-77 +6

16. Austin Goodwill, Mogadore, OH, *39-39-78 +7

17. Matt Miller, Smithville, OH, *42-37-79 +8

17. Jacob McConnell, Wooster, OH, *38-41-79 +8

17. Alexander Moran, Rittman, OH, *37-42-79 +8

17. Laszlo May, Atwater, OH, *39-40-79 +8

21. Emmett Caskey, Uniontown, OH, *38-42-80 +9

21. W. Chandler Kraft, Canton, OH, *41-39-80 +9

23. Jacob Mullen, Wooster, OH, *42-39-81 +10

24. Colin McClowry, Medina, OH, *40-42-82 +11

24. Drake Van Nostran, North Canton, OH, *42-40-82 +11

24. Ethan Hawkins, North Canton, OH, *41-41-82 +11

27. Adam Hackett, Rocky River, OH, *41-42-83 +12

28. Christopher Mays, Rocky River, OH, *42-42-84 +13

28. Jared Budner, Macedonia, *41-43-84 +13

28. Russell Shaffer, Mogaodre, OH, *40-44-84 +13

31. Austin Meese, Wooster, OH, *44-41-85 +14

32. Tyler Ankrom, Akron, OH, *45-41-86 +15

32. Tucker Morris, Newbury, OH, *45-41-86 +15

34. Matthew Flinchbaugh, Twinsburg, OH, *45-43-88 +17

35. Jacob Boodjeh, Sagamore Hills, OH, *49-40-89 +18

Boys 13-15

1. Andrew Wyss, Canton, OH, *35-34-69 -2

2. Ben Cors, Wooster, OH, *36-38-74 +3

3. Alec Adcock, Canton, OH, *39-36-75 +4

4. Dylan Kaufman, Benton, OH, *41-35-76 +5

4. Jamison Ellis, Uniontown, OH, *38-38-76 +5

4. Thomas Wong, Pepper Pike, OH, *38-38-76 +5

7. Kyle Campbell, Massillon, OH, *39-38-77 +6

8. Zehnder Gibson, Sugarcreek, OH, *39-39-78 +7

9. Brett Montgomery, Harpster, OH, *39-41-80 +9

10. Jaydon Thammachack, Akron, OH, *44-39-83 +12

11. Andrew Dauk, Massillon, OH, *42-42-84 +13

12. Joshua Wright, Fairlawn, OH, *44-41-85 +14

12. Luke Radis, Aurora, OH, *41-44-85 +14

14. Ian Bruchhauser, Anchorage, AK, *43-43-86 +15

14. Andrew Martin, Westlake, OH, *44-42-86 +15

16. Benjamin Ramold, Massillon, OH, *46-44-90 +19

Girls 12-U

1. Ella Wong, Pepper Pike, OH, *43-47-90 +17

Girls 13-15

1. Kyleigh Dull, Fremont, OH, *39-39-78 +5

2. Kira Moore, Mansfield, OH, *45-39-84 +11

3. Julia Hofacker, Akron, OH, *43-45-88 +15

4. Catherine Wang, Solon, OH, *45-46-91 +18

Girls 16-19

1. Jacinta Pikunas, Youngstown, OH, *32-40-72 +1

2. Alyssa Drehs, Seville, OH, *37-40-77 +6

3. Lyndsay Blum, Independence, OH, *38-42-80 +9

4. Lauren Dauk, Massillon, OH, *39-44-83 +12

5. Madison Justice, Akron, OH, *47-39-86 +15

6. McKenna Jordan, Westfield Center, OH, *51-39-90 +19

7. Annika Neumann, Valley City, OH, *46-45-91 +20