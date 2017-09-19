Josh Clay of Shady Hollow Country Club in Massillon secured his position as the best-of-the-best at Sharon Golf Club on Tuesday, September 19th, winning the 2017 NOGA Tournament of Champions.

Clay recorded a blistering 4-under par 68 to garner top honors at this prestigious tournament.

“I had never played Sharon before, so I was really looking forward to playing it,” said Clay. “I just tried to keep the ball in the fairway and below the hole, and was able to make a few 15-20 foot putts.”

Rounding out the top three were Brian Smith of Oberlin Golf Club with a 71 (-1), and Alex Andrews of Kirtland Country Club with a 73 (+1).

“I was just really excited to play in this event at Sharon,” said Clay. “I got hot on the front nine and birdied 4 of the first 5 holes which kept my round low.”

The Tournament of Champions is a NOGA staple held at the end of every season. Only member club champions are invited, with the runners-up accepted if the champion is unavailable for play.

– Story by Stefan Taylor,

Northern Ohio Golf Association



FINAL RESULTS: Northern Ohio Golf Association

2017 Tournament of Champions

Sharon Golf Club, Sharon Ohio

Tuesday, September 19, 2017



1 Clay, Josh Shady Hollow 68 $150.00

2 Smith, Brian Oberlin 71 $100.00

3 Andrews, Alex Kirtland 73 $80.00

T4 Tornabene, Joe Alliance 74 $50.00

T4 Cohn, Barry Beechmont 74 $50.00

T6 Wanders, Jonathan Hudson 75

T6 Guest, Monty Sig. of Solon 75

T8 Hazard, Brett Columbia Hills 76

T8 Voinovich, Steve Barrington 76

T10 Dickey, Jason Salem 77

T10 Kirby, Tanner Weymouth 77

T10 Zarlenga, Joshua Youngstown 77

T10 Guise, Frank Plum Brook 77

T14 Cawley, Mike Westwood 78

T14 McCormick, Bill Sharon 78

T14 Huster, Kevin Quail Hollow 78

T14 Skufca, Tim Avon Oaks 78

18 Davis, Chris Lake Forest 79

T19 Boyer, Derek Silver Lake 80

T19 Rich, Dan Elyria 80

21 Ekey, Sam Medina 84

T22 Van Nostran, Will Congress Lake 85

T22 Recht, Joel Rosemont 85