Alyssa Drehs tied the Medina Girls Golf school record held by Megan Pollock with a score of one under par 34 to lead the Bees to a hard fought 167-171 Greater Cleveland Conference victory over Solon on Wednesday afternoon in Medina.

Maddie Debnar added a steady 42 for Medina.

The Comets were led in scoring by standout Jennifer Wang with a 38 and Catherine Wang was close behind with a 40.

 
FINAL RESULTS: Girls High School Golf
2017 Medina v. Solon
Medina Country Club | Par 35
Wednesday, September 5, 2017

Medina: 167
Alyssa Drehs 34
Maddie Debnar 42
Alex Wiedemann 44
Erin Frey 47
Rebecca Prandi 48
Sophia Barry 51

Solon: 171
Jennifer Wang 38
Catherine Wang 40
Grace Gao 46
Jessie Kasper 47
Sandy Deng 49
Catherine Shong 50

