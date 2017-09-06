Alyssa Drehs tied the Medina Girls Golf school record held by Megan Pollock with a score of one under par 34 to lead the Bees to a hard fought 167-171 Greater Cleveland Conference victory over Solon on Wednesday afternoon in Medina.

Maddie Debnar added a steady 42 for Medina.

The Comets were led in scoring by standout Jennifer Wang with a 38 and Catherine Wang was close behind with a 40.



FINAL RESULTS: Girls High School Golf

2017 Medina v. Solon

Medina Country Club | Par 35

Wednesday, September 5, 2017

Medina: 167

Alyssa Drehs 34

Maddie Debnar 42

Alex Wiedemann 44

Erin Frey 47

Rebecca Prandi 48

Sophia Barry 51

Solon: 171

Jennifer Wang 38

Catherine Wang 40

Grace Gao 46

Jessie Kasper 47

Sandy Deng 49

Catherine Shong 50