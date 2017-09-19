The Medina Girls remained undefeated and clinched at least a share of the GCC regular season title with the 171-213 victory over Shaker Heights on Monday afternoon at Medina Country Club. Seniors Alyssa Drehs shot a 39, Rebecca Prandi a 44, and Alex Wiedemann a 49 in their final home match of their career (pictured). A much improved Shaker Heights team was led in scoring by Maggie Dant with a 47 and Bethany Lowencamp with a 49 on the day.

FINAL RESULTS: Girls High School Golf

2017 Medina v. Shaker Heights

Medina Country Club | Par 35

Monday, September 18, 2017

Medina: 171

Alyssa Drehs 39

Erin Frey 43

Rebecca Prandi 44

Maddie Debnar 45

Taylor Billinovich 47

Alex Wiedemann 48

Shaker Heights: 213

Bethany Lowenhamp 49

Maggie Dant 47

Sara Straffon 54

Sonia Levia 63