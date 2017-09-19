The Medina Girls remained undefeated and clinched at least a share of the GCC regular season title with the 171-213 victory over Shaker Heights on Monday afternoon at Medina Country Club. Seniors Alyssa Drehs shot a 39, Rebecca Prandi a 44, and Alex Wiedemann a 49 in their final home match of their career (pictured). A much improved Shaker Heights team was led in scoring by Maggie Dant with a 47 and Bethany Lowencamp with a 49 on the day.
FINAL RESULTS: Girls High School Golf
2017 Medina v. Shaker Heights
Medina Country Club | Par 35
Monday, September 18, 2017
Medina: 171
Alyssa Drehs 39
Erin Frey 43
Rebecca Prandi 44
Maddie Debnar 45
Taylor Billinovich 47
Alex Wiedemann 48
Shaker Heights: 213
Bethany Lowenhamp 49
Maggie Dant 47
Sara Straffon 54
Sonia Levia 63
