RESULTS: 2017 Medina v. Mentor Girls High School Golf

The Medina Bees remained perfect in the GCC on the year as they defeated Mentor at Black Brook Golf Course on Wednesday afternoon. Alyssa Drehs claimed medalist honors with an even par 35 to lead the way and then had balanced scoring from the rest of the team. Gabi Iannetla fired a 48 to pace the Cardinals.

FINAL RESULTS: Girls High School Golf

2017 Medina v. Mentor

Black Brook Golf Course, Mentor | Par 35

Wednesday, September 13, 2017

Medina: 167

Alyssa Drehs 35

Maddie Debnar 43

Rebecca Prandi 44

Erin Frey 45

Taylor Billinovich 47

Alex Wiedemann 49

Mentor: 199

Gabi Iannetla 48

Hailey Bryan 49

Nicole Betz 50

Aditi Patel 52

Sam Bostleman 52