RESULTS: 2017 Medina v. Mentor Girls High School Golf

The Medina Bees remained perfect in the GCC on the year as they defeated Mentor at Black Brook Golf Course on Wednesday afternoon. Alyssa Drehs claimed medalist honors with an even par 35 to lead the way and then had balanced scoring from the rest of the team. Gabi Iannetla fired a 48 to pace the Cardinals.
FINAL RESULTS: Girls High School Golf
2017 Medina v. Mentor
Black Brook Golf Course, Mentor | Par 35
Wednesday, September 13, 2017
Medina: 167
Alyssa Drehs 35
Maddie Debnar 43
Rebecca Prandi 44
Erin Frey 45
Taylor Billinovich 47
Alex Wiedemann 49
Mentor: 199
Gabi Iannetla 48
Hailey Bryan 49
Nicole Betz 50
Aditi Patel 52
Sam Bostleman 52
