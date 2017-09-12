RESULTS: 2017 Medina v. Brunswick v. Strongsville Girls High School Golf

Alyssa Drehs was medalist with a 41 to lead the Bees (183) to the Tri-match victory over Strongsville(194) and Brunswick(224) at Valleaire Golf Club. Molly Duperow of Strongsville was close behind with a 43. The Blue Devils were led in scoring by Morgan Lutch with a 51.
FINAL RESULTS: Girls High School Golf
2017 Medina v. Brunswick v. Strongsville
Valleaire Golf Club, Hinckley | Par 36
Monday, September 11, 2017
Medina: 183
Alyssa Drehs 41
Erin Frey 46
Alex Wiedemann 47
Maddie Debnar 49
Rebecca Prandi 49
Sophia Barry 52
Strongsville: 194
Molly Duperow 43
Julia Estaphar 49
Samantha Webb 49
Erin Toth 53
Antonia Puzzitiello 56
Victoria Palmer 79
Brunswick: 208
Devon Matson 54
Kaitlin Merholz 52
Erika Marano 49
Emlee Merrill 55
Moran Lutch 53
Megan Miller 61
