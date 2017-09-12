RESULTS: 2017 Medina v. Brunswick v. Strongsville Girls High School Golf

Alyssa Drehs was medalist with a 41 to lead the Bees (183) to the Tri-match victory over Strongsville(194) and Brunswick(224) at Valleaire Golf Club. Molly Duperow of Strongsville was close behind with a 43. The Blue Devils were led in scoring by Morgan Lutch with a 51.

FINAL RESULTS: Girls High School Golf

2017 Medina v. Brunswick v. Strongsville

Valleaire Golf Club, Hinckley | Par 36

Monday, September 11, 2017

Medina: 183

Alyssa Drehs 41

Erin Frey 46

Alex Wiedemann 47

Maddie Debnar 49

Rebecca Prandi 49

Sophia Barry 52

Strongsville: 194

Molly Duperow 43

Julia Estaphar 49

Samantha Webb 49

Erin Toth 53

Antonia Puzzitiello 56

Victoria Palmer 79

Brunswick: 208

Devon Matson 54

Kaitlin Merholz 52

Erika Marano 49

Emlee Merrill 55

Moran Lutch 53

Megan Miller 61