Solon won the team title and Jenn David of Hudson took home the individual title with a 3-under par 68 on Tuesday at the Medina Girls Golf Invitational at Medina Country Club.

Solon was eight strokes better than runner-up Ashland, and were led by runner-up Jennifer Wang with a two under par 69.



FINAL RESULTS: Girls High School Golf

2017 Medina Invitational

Medina Country Club Blue/Green Par 71

Tuesday, September 12, 2017

TEAM RESULTS:

1. Solon 321

2. Ashland 329

3. Medina (A) 331

4. Dover 357

5. Hudson 360

6. Cloverleaf 360

7. Hoban 363

8. Highland 370

9. Strongsville 390

10.Mentor 393

11. Medina (B) 408

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS: Top Five

1. Jenn David Hudson 68

2. Jennifer Wang Solon 69

3. Alyssa Drehs Medina 73

4. Averi Hanna Cloverleaf 74

5. Mckenzie Dale Dover 75