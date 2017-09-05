It was nice and warm at Madison Country Club on Labor Day Monday, with swirling winds and fast greens. A good turnout of 23 guys competed for skins and pins.

FINAL RESULTS:

2017 Madison Labor Day Pins & Skins

Madison Country Club

Labor Day Monday, September 4th

SKINS: $160 ea

Mike Myers Hole #3

John Stronman Hole #4

Joey DiDonato Hole #8

Niko Anagnost Hole #13

Mike Angie Hole #14

Niko Anagnost Hole #15

Jarrod Dixon Hole #18

PAR-3 PIN SHOTS: $115 ea

Steve Blackburn Jr

Steve Blackburn Sr

Joe Blackburn

Sam Corabi