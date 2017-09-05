Independent Tournaments

RESULTS: 2017 Madison Labor Day Pins & Skins

Overhead view of Madison Country Club

It was nice and warm at Madison Country Club on Labor Day Monday, with swirling winds and fast greens. A good turnout of 23 guys competed for skins and pins.

FINAL RESULTS:
2017 Madison Labor Day Pins & Skins
Madison Country Club
Labor Day Monday, September 4th

SKINS: $160 ea
Mike Myers Hole #3
John Stronman Hole #4
Joey DiDonato Hole #8
Niko Anagnost Hole #13
Mike Angie Hole #14
Niko Anagnost Hole #15
Jarrod Dixon Hole #18

PAR-3 PIN SHOTS: $115 ea
Steve Blackburn Jr
Steve Blackburn Sr
Joe Blackburn
Sam Corabi

Advertise on Northeast Ohio Golf!

No Comment

Leave a reply

Previous Buckeye Tour Cancels Remainder of 2017 Season
Next FINAL RESULTS: 2017 U.S. Amateur Four Ball Cleveland Qualifier

Related Posts

Aaron Crewse 2017 Turkeyfoot Champion
Aerial view of Turkeyfoot Lake Golf Links
Thunderbird
Aerial view of Turkeyfoot Lake Golf Links