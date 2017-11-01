Pat Osborne made a hole-in-one at the par-3 10th in the Madison CC Halloween 2-M Scramble on Oct 29th.

12 two-player teams braved the elements to participate in Madison Country Club’s season wrap-up event, the 2017 Halloween 2-Man Scramble. Congratulations to Pat Osborne (pictured above) who had a hole-in-one on the 10th hole!



FINAL RESULTS:

2017 Madison Halloween 2-Man Scramble

Madison Country Club, Madison, Ohio

Sunday, October 29, 2017

1st Ryan Stefanski – Brian Smith 60 $500

T-2 Nicholson – Nicholson 63 $250

T-2 Pat Osborne – Fellerman 63 $250

4th Jimmy Wilde – Nick Foschia 64 $150

PIN SHOTS: $120 each

#4 Nicholson

#9 Smith

#10 Osborne (ACE!)

#15 Brown

SKINS: $80 each

Stefanski – Smith #5, #7, #9

Wilde – Foschia #1

Meyers – Brown #14

Osborne – Fellerman #10 (ace!)