RESULTS: 2017 Madison Halloween 2-Man Scramble

Pat Osborne
Pat Osborne made a hole-in-one at the par-3 10th in the Madison CC Halloween 2-M Scramble on Oct 29th.

12 two-player teams braved the elements to participate in Madison Country Club’s season wrap-up event, the 2017 Halloween 2-Man Scramble. Congratulations to Pat Osborne (pictured above) who had a hole-in-one on the 10th hole!

 
Madison Country ClubFINAL RESULTS:
2017 Madison Halloween 2-Man Scramble
Madison Country Club, Madison, Ohio
Sunday, October 29, 2017

1st Ryan Stefanski – Brian Smith 60 $500
T-2 Nicholson – Nicholson 63 $250
T-2 Pat Osborne – Fellerman 63 $250
4th Jimmy Wilde – Nick Foschia 64 $150

PIN SHOTS: $120 each
#4 Nicholson
#9 Smith
#10 Osborne (ACE!)
#15 Brown

SKINS: $80 each
Stefanski – Smith #5, #7, #9
Wilde – Foschia #1
Meyers – Brown #14
Osborne – Fellerman #10 (ace!)

