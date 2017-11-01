12 two-player teams braved the elements to participate in Madison Country Club’s season wrap-up event, the 2017 Halloween 2-Man Scramble. Congratulations to Pat Osborne (pictured above) who had a hole-in-one on the 10th hole!
FINAL RESULTS:
2017 Madison Halloween 2-Man Scramble
Madison Country Club, Madison, Ohio
Sunday, October 29, 2017
1st Ryan Stefanski – Brian Smith 60 $500
T-2 Nicholson – Nicholson 63 $250
T-2 Pat Osborne – Fellerman 63 $250
4th Jimmy Wilde – Nick Foschia 64 $150
PIN SHOTS: $120 each
#4 Nicholson
#9 Smith
#10 Osborne (ACE!)
#15 Brown
SKINS: $80 each
Stefanski – Smith #5, #7, #9
Wilde – Foschia #1
Meyers – Brown #14
Osborne – Fellerman #10 (ace!)
