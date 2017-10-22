The third annual Larry Frank Memorial High School Senior Showcase was played Saturday at Zoar Golf Club. This is an 18 hole tournament for those High School Seniors whose season has ended. The total purse for scholarship money was $1,100.

Dalton Crowley from Tri Valley High School fired a stellar 67 to claim first place honors. He played the back nine in 31 strokes to separate himself from the tight front nine scores.

Dylan Tucker from Strasburg High School was second at 76.

Trey Singleton (Meadowbrook HS) finished one stroke behind Tucker for third place.

Rounding out the top five scoring for the scholarship prizes were Joe Cottis (Claymont HS) with a 79 and Carson Bennett (John Glenn HS) with an 80.

FINAL RESULTS:

2017 Larry Frank Memorial High School Senior Showcase

Zoar Golf Club, Zoar, Ohio

Saturday, October 21, 2017

67 Dalton Crowley 36-31 $300 Scholarship

76 Dylan Tucker 36-40 $200

77 Trey Singleton 37-40 $200

79 Joe Cottis 40-39 $200

80 Carson Bennett 41-39 $200

81 Andrew Ray 40-41

83 AJ Henry 41-42

92 Ben Wagner 46-46