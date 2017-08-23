RESULTS: 2017 Kent Roosevelt v Twinsburg Boys High School Golf

The Rough Riders opened their home match season with a non-league victory against the visiting Twinsburg Tigers on the par 35 front nine at their new home course, Windmill Lakes Golf Club in Ravenna. The Riders were paced by junior Griffen Wise and sophomore Carter Troyer. The Riders now have a team record of (1-0)(0-0).

FINAL RESULTS: Boys High School Golf

2017 Kent Roosevelt v Twinsburg

Windmill Lakes Golf Club, Ravenna | Par 35

Tuesday, August 22, 2017

Kent Roosevelt: 162

Kyle Smith – 41

Carter Troyer – 40

Griffen Wise – 40

Casey Troyer – 41

Marek Seaholts – 49

Matt Dile – 49

Twinsburg: 171

Blaze Tanner – 37

Jake Walters – 46

Dean Hoyle – 44

Eric Bernhard – 58

Parker Sayavich – 44

Patrick Flaherty – 47